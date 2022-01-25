Column: Republican Party must rethink idea-free campaigns

The main drawback to this strategy for Republican election victories is what happens after them, or rather what doesn’t. The strategy makes it more difficult for Republicans to govern when they have the opportunity.

Consider the record of 2017-2018, the only two years within the last 15 when Republicans had unified control of the government. They spent months trying and ignominiously failing to move health-care policy in their direction. Among the reasons for their defeat: They hadn’t spent the previous years thinking about what to do about health care or responding to criticisms of their proposals. They decided to wait for their presidential candidate to come up with an agenda, but he preferred to tweet.

Democrats proceed very differently. They always have ideas about what government should be doing, as you would expect given their political philosophy, and they often offer many proposals during campaigns. The Democrats worked out many of their differences over health care in the campaigns of 2006 and 2008 before trying to make law in 2009, for example, and the decision to make the issue a priority was effectively taken party-wide. This difference in approach probably helps explain why, over the last generation, Democrats have done more to shape federal policy than Republicans have.

Or, to put it another way, why Democratic rule has been more effective.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

