Column: Republicans swear at reality

More bizarrely, a plan that offers expanded opportunities for child care and higher education for low-income families is being recast as a mandatory giveaway to the wealthy. This was the theme hit by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Fox Business even before Biden gave his speech announcing the plan.

"Three-year-old pre-K, they’re going to mandate this," she said. "Two years of college, whether you like it or not. ... It favors the urban, it favors the rich, it favors the elitists, it favors those that want power and control over every single minute of your day."

Lost in these fits was any discussion of what Biden actually proposed. His plan calls for spending $200 billion for free universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds and an additional $109 billion for two years of free community college "so that every student has the ability to obtain a degree or certificate," as the administration’s fact sheet specifies.

The plan would expand Pell grants, which assist low-income students with higher education expenses. Biden’s preschool proposal recognizes the manifest lifelong benefits that such programs provide for children. The plan also would impose quality standards on preschool programs including low student-to-teacher ratios and high-quality curriculums.