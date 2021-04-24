Column: Republicans’ tax policy debates among unresolved legislative issues

Senate Republicans also have approved a proposal that would shift funding for mental health care from local property taxes to the state budget. Once again, House Republicans have taken a more cautious approach, saying that proposal first must include a broader debate about what services would be required and other issues not necessarily related to just the dollars. Grassley has all but ruled out House approval of this proposal this session.

So despite Republican majorities in the Iowa House and Iowa Senate plus a Republican in the governor’s office, plenty of debates between those three entities remain unsettled.

There is no official deadline for Iowa state lawmakers to complete their annual work. The dangled carrot is the expiration of the daily stipend legislators receive for travel, meals and lodging. That expires on the 110th day of the session, which this year falls on Friday, April 30.

It seems unlikely this year’s group will be done with their work by that date. How long it takes beyond the end of the month depends on how quickly the separate groups can come to agreement on those remaining issues.

We often think of political parties, the Democrats and Republicans, as monoliths. If nothing else, the 2021 session of the Iowa Legislature shows that’s not always the case, and that unity does not necessarily mean unanimity.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

