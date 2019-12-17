Column: Resolutions to be a 'part of this place'

My older son is getting a Spider-Man skateboard from Santa this year.

If you’ve been reading the past articles I’ve written for this column, this should come as no surprise to you. Spider-Man is life at the Pepper household. Naturally, it was the easiest gift I bought this season. The rest of the gifting and planning has been harder this year. The likely reason is that I’ve let the holiday prepping and planning take over our lives. December is a bit frenetic for you too, right? Shopping, baking, wrapping, holiday partying ... the days and nights are full of festivities. Then, as fast as the wrapping is undone and the tree is dark, it’s a new year and I haven’t given a new beginning the proper thought it’s owed.

So, this year will be different. I thought it would be fun now that I’ve spent a year writing for this column to write a little New Year’s Resolution list for my life as a Quad Citizen. I know some people hate them. Some do them religiously. In whichever camp you stake your flag, perhaps you’ll consider my list, anyway, as a member of this community we call the Quad Cities.