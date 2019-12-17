Column: Resolutions to be a 'part of this place'

My older son is getting a Spider-Man skateboard from Santa this year.
If you’ve been reading the past articles I’ve written for this column, this should come as no surprise to you. Spider-Man is life at the Pepper household. Naturally, it was the easiest gift I bought this season. The rest of the gifting and planning has been harder this year. The likely reason is that I’ve let the holiday prepping and planning take over our lives. December is a bit frenetic for you too, right? Shopping, baking, wrapping, holiday partying ... the days and nights are full of festivities. Then, as fast as the wrapping is undone and the tree is dark, it’s a new year and I haven’t given a new beginning the proper thought it’s owed.
So, this year will be different. I thought it would be fun now that I’ve spent a year writing for this column to write a little New Year’s Resolution list for my life as a Quad Citizen. I know some people hate them. Some do them religiously. In whichever camp you stake your flag, perhaps you’ll consider my list, anyway, as a member of this community we call the Quad Cities.
1. Go out. No, not the "going out" of my college days that didn’t even start until 11 p.m. (I’m so past that) but the going out to experience all that the Quad Cities has going on (it’s a lot). In order to have civic pride — a tenet of Q2030 — we have to know what’s going on in our community. When we go out, we learn about our neighborhoods and downtowns, and we can talk about it proudly with our family, coworkers and friends. We stop saying, "There’s nothing to do in the Quad Cities."
I hope to try new activities and revisit some of my old favorite spots next year.
2. Get my hands dirty. I spend a lot of my volunteer time sitting in board rooms or behind my computer screen. In 2020, I want to commit to getting out of this mode a bit and volunteer with the people who are helped by the missions I support.
I’m not discounting the important work of boards and committees, but I think it’s easy to lose sight of human needs and connections when this is the majority of the volunteering I do. Pack backpacks at River Bend Foodbank. Help build a house with Habitat for Humanity. Mentor a child with Big Brothers Big Sisters. These are just some ideas to really connect with the work the nonprofit community is doing and make an impact. I am excited to do more (and include my kids to the extent I can) in the new year.
3. Take a class. This year, I completed my MBA program and told myself, "No more school for a little while." While I don’t have plans to go back for my doctorate just yet (Dr. Pepper would be so fun, though …), I did sign up for a couple conferences in the new year. I am also rolling out a new professional development program at our company that will encourage every employee to take a class in 2020 — that we will pay for — so that we can all keep growing toward our personal and professional goals.
Whether you enjoy watching YouTube videos to learn something new or attending master classes, we are all better in our community when we are continuously learning.
I hope you take some time this holiday season to reflect on this year and what you hope to gain and give in 2020. I look forward to a new decade to be a part of this place.
Melissa Pepper is president of Total Solutions and founder of Lead(h)er. Voices of the Quad-Cities, a weekly column featuring local writers, appears on Tuesdays.