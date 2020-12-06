Column: Respecting different world views

Seen through this lens, collective prayer deserves special treatment because of its unique place in the sphere of human practice and experience. There is a hierarchy of values here — and communing with the divine is at the very top.

That is one reason liquor stores have become the main counter-example invoked by religious believers arguing for exemptions. The argument is that by leaving those doors open, the government is acknowledging that lots of people really feel that they need a drink, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

Wait a minute, the believers are saying: Don’t you realize we need to pray together just as urgently as you need a cocktail? Isn’t our spiritual need as great or rather greater than your physiological or psychological one? Shouldn’t it be obvious that the morally praiseworthy act of praying deserves more protection than the morally neutral or morally questionable act of pouring yourself a martini?

The powerful arguments on both sides can sometimes slide into a mild mutual contempt. I certainly know secular liberals who privately consider the believers’ demand to pray even when lives are at stake to be evidence of backwards supernaturalism. And I know religious conservatives who deride the emptiness of secular life and see it at as the explanation for what they experience as discrimination against them.

It’s unfortunate when secular liberals and religious conservatives misunderstand each other and then double down on that misunderstanding with mutual dislike. Both worldviews, secular and religious, deserve respect. There are good arguments on both sides of this question — good scientific arguments on one side, and good spiritual arguments on the other. Neither side has a monopoly on morality. And, lest we forget, we all need to live together when this pandemic is over.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast "Deep Background." He is a professor of law at Harvard University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter. This was distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0