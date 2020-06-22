Column: Restaurants will return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In August 2018, according to the seasonally adjusted reckonings of the Census Bureau, sales at the nation's restaurants, bars and other food-and-drink establishments outpaced sales at food and beverage stores for the very first time. This happened eight more times in 2019. In January and February of this year, it looked as if dining and drinking out had surpassed buying food and drink to eat at home once and for all.

Then came the coronavirus, temporary and permanent restaurant closures and a lot of supermarket, superstore and online binge-buying. Since March, Americans have spent twice as much money at food and beverage stores as at food service and drinking places, and that underrepresents the disparity because lots of food and drink purchases made at Costco, Walmart and online are reported under other categories.

The gap did begin to close in May, but I imagine it will be a while before spending on dining out again surpasses spending on dining in. I also imagine though, that the former will eventually surpass the latter again, and that the gap will then grow and grow in the decades to come.