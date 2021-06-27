Column: Restricting the vote

The 2022 election is off and running and, in some quarters, being decided in advance. That’s not the way it’s supposed to work, but the Trump Party seems determined to "rig the election," to borrow a phrase from the Big Guy’s fevered fantasies.
Across the 23 wholly-owned Republican states, legislatures are not only erecting barriers to likely Democratic voters, but in Georgia and Arizona, setting up a means to reverse the election if they should lose. Similar laws have been proposed in 20 additional states, but there is little chance those will pass.
All this in response to what even Trump’s administration admitted was the most honest and secure election in our history. Officials from both parties were scrupulous in making it possible for as many citizens who wished to cast a ballot to do so. But Trump, as expected, lost, so that made it "rigged."
Whatever else you may say about our former president, you have to admit that he blurts out things that a more controlled person would never utter: e.g., "If everyone votes, Republicans will lose." That wasn’t quite true. Down-ticket Republicans did rather well in 2020; it was the man at the top of the ballot who was shellacked.
What was unexpected was that, instead of being quietly grateful for being rid of an embarrassment, most G.O.P. officials at every level took up the Big Lie, doubled down on Trump’s claims and excused his crimes in order to hang on to the basest of his base. Small wonder that so many political analysts see the country at a tipping point just now; in danger of losing our democracy to corporate autocracy.
Republican legislators justify their restrictive laws as a means of guaranteeing electoral integrity. As if making it more difficult for people to vote would improve on what was a nearly flawless election in 2020. What they propose is stricter ID requirements, limiting early voting, restricting mail-in votes, making absentee votes more difficult, and a number of other moves that would funnel most voting into a single day.
That could be further adjusted by reducing the number of voting precincts and curtailing the number of voting booths in minority areas; techniques already in use. It is a ham-handed move to eliminate as many old, aged, and minority voters as possible, under the pious cloak of making the process more secure.
Another approach to the problem of too many people voting is to gain control of the process. Hard-liners are being recruited to run for those positions which manage state elections: usually secretary of state or auditor. Even Republicans who currently serve in such positions are being targeted for not interring the last outcome.
It is estimated that some 250 such bills are in the works, many already enacted into law. Iowa Republicans acted early this year and have already rammed through an election measure that restricts voting in multiple ways.
Many of the bills have been circulated through the American Legislative Exchange Council, an organization set up some years ago in Chicago. Its purpose was to invite state legislators to meetings where conservative bills were circulated. All legislators had to do was fill in the blanks.
That’s why so many bills devoted to far-right objectives suddenly pop up all across the country at the same time. It was part of Charles Koch’s goal of getting control of government, starting at the local and state level. Restricting the vote is ALEC’s latest campaign, following floods of bills loosening restrictions of gun ownership and use, promoting charter schools at the expense of public education, and other conservative obsessions.
The Democratic Party has focused its attention on national issues, while the ground was cut out from under them by the Koch campaign, building quietly and steadily at the state level. Its success has given the G.O.P. control of congressional redistricting in 23 states. Democrats have done the same, but only in 15 states. That’s why Republicans are almost assured of controlling Congress in 2022. Restricting the vote will make it a lock.
After the 2020 election, the House of Representative moved to address the wave of voting restrictions in H.R. 1, whose companion bill was knocked down last week in the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused even to debate the bill, stalling it with a filibuster. When Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, subsequently proposed his bi-partisan compromise measure, McConnell dismissed it out of hand. The states’ assault on voting rights will continue. Democratic leaders in Congress promise they'll keep pushing, but chances seem to be slim.
The only means Democrats have to counter all this is to eliminate the filibuster and pass their bills by a one-vote majority. If McConnell were in the same position, he wouldn’t hesitate. As it is, we are stuck with minority rule in the U.S. Senate, in violation of the founders’ intent. It is the only such deliberative body to so hamstring itself, a lingering legacy of southern states’ success in ending majority rule in our democratic republic.
So, what can be done to hold on to our democracy’s most fundamental right: that each citizen who wishes to vote has the right and the means to do so? It is in the hands of our Republican voters. Only if they deliver a crushing, temporary defeat to their own party next year can we put things back in balance.
That’s asking a lot, but if we are to get through this Trumpian fog of lies, disinformation, greed, and senseless animosity, the true conservatives in the G.O.P. are our best, perhaps our only, hope.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.