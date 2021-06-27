Column: Restricting the vote

The 2022 election is off and running and, in some quarters, being decided in advance. That’s not the way it’s supposed to work, but the Trump Party seems determined to "rig the election," to borrow a phrase from the Big Guy’s fevered fantasies.

Across the 23 wholly-owned Republican states, legislatures are not only erecting barriers to likely Democratic voters, but in Georgia and Arizona, setting up a means to reverse the election if they should lose. Similar laws have been proposed in 20 additional states, but there is little chance those will pass.

All this in response to what even Trump’s administration admitted was the most honest and secure election in our history. Officials from both parties were scrupulous in making it possible for as many citizens who wished to cast a ballot to do so. But Trump, as expected, lost, so that made it "rigged."

Whatever else you may say about our former president, you have to admit that he blurts out things that a more controlled person would never utter: e.g., "If everyone votes, Republicans will lose." That wasn’t quite true. Down-ticket Republicans did rather well in 2020; it was the man at the top of the ballot who was shellacked.