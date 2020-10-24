Column: Retain Iowa justices and judges

Our Seventh District is providing large spaces for choosing juries to allow for social distancing and reduce the danger of COVID-19 exposure during jury duty. Scott County has three off-site venues where juries can be selected. All of our other counties have at least one or two off-site places for selecting juries.

Also, our local district held two pilot jury trials to iron out any jury problems before jury trials fully resumed on September 14, 2020. The jurors who were summoned for these trials and the trials that have happened since September 14 have all been given a survey to fill out. Those surveys are overwhelmingly positive about the entire jury trial process.

Finally, the Seventh District is continuing to hold as many hearings and trials as possible through remote video conference, which has lessened the danger of COVID-19 exposure for all involved, including judges. Iowa's appellate courts continued their work without interruption.

Iowa’s judicial system has consistently ranked as one of the best in the country. In 2019, the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform, an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, ranked the impartiality of Iowa judges 9th overall in the country.

Iowans can be proud of their fair and impartial courts. Flip your ballot over to vote "yes" to retain our hardworking, well qualified justices and judges. Thank you.

Bob Waterman Jr., is managing partner at the law firm of Lane & Waterman LLP and past president of the Iowa State Bar Association (2011-12).

