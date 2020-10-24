Column: Retain Iowa justices and judges

As an Iowa lawyer in my 40th year of practice in the Quad Cities, I write to ask you to vote "yes" to retain the Iowa Supreme Court justices and judges on the ballot for retention. All received overwhelming approval in a recent survey of lawyers who appear before them. See www.judicialfacts.org
Supreme Court Justice Ed Mansfield (Des Moines) and Justice Tom Waterman (Pleasant Valley) (my brother and former law partner for 25 years) were retained by voters in 2012. Since their appointment by Gov. Terry Branstad in 2011 from among 60 applicants in Iowa’s merit selection process, Mansfield and Waterman worked with their colleagues to improve transparency by live streaming oral arguments (which the U.S. Supreme Court should do) and by taking the Iowa Supreme Court on the road, holding oral arguments in Bettendorf, Davenport, Clinton and Muscatine and many other towns so Iowans could see their court in action. Iowa's high court has reduced the average time from oral argument to published decision from eight months in 2010 to less than 90 days in 2019-2020.
Under the leadership of Chief Justice Susan Christensen, and Chief Judge Marlita Greve in our Seventh Judicial District (Scott, Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, and Muscatine counties), the justices and judges have worked creatively to maintain safe access to our courts during the COVID-19 pandemic. This district led the state in conducting virtual court hearings to reduce backlogs and in resuming jury trials.
Our Seventh District is providing large spaces for choosing juries to allow for social distancing and reduce the danger of COVID-19 exposure during jury duty. Scott County has three off-site venues where juries can be selected. All of our other counties have at least one or two off-site places for selecting juries.
Also, our local district held two pilot jury trials to iron out any jury problems before jury trials fully resumed on September 14, 2020. The jurors who were summoned for these trials and the trials that have happened since September 14 have all been given a survey to fill out. Those surveys are overwhelmingly positive about the entire jury trial process.
Finally, the Seventh District is continuing to hold as many hearings and trials as possible through remote video conference, which has lessened the danger of COVID-19 exposure for all involved, including judges. Iowa's appellate courts continued their work without interruption.
Iowa’s judicial system has consistently ranked as one of the best in the country. In 2019, the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform, an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, ranked the impartiality of Iowa judges 9th overall in the country.
Iowans can be proud of their fair and impartial courts. Flip your ballot over to vote "yes" to retain our hardworking, well qualified justices and judges. Thank you.
Bob Waterman Jr., is managing partner at the law firm of Lane & Waterman LLP and past president of the Iowa State Bar Association (2011-12).
