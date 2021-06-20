Column: Rethinking the Bible

Neither was he inclined toward Catholicism, the faith of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots. As the nominal head of the Church of England, James was most concerned about the growing influence of Puritanism, a brand of personal Christianity which was based on the Geneva Bible of Calvin and which had no tolerance for kings or bishops.

A new translation of sacred scripture was needed, one which might bridge all differences. So he commissioned a group of men — who were not extremists — to find a middle way.

What resulted was the only genuine work of art ever to be created by a committee. Over 50 translators, divided into six "companies," were given responsibility for a portion of the Old or New Testament. Then, each group submitted its work to the other companies for final approval.

Nicolson gives us all the information he can find on the men and their work — and there isn't a whole lot of historical data. But he does bring to light the principals involved and manages to tease out their procedures.

I was struck with two facts about the King James Bible: it wasn't immediately popular (Bishop Lancelot Andrewes, director of the project, continued to preach from the Geneva Bible) and its language is purposely artificial. No one ever spoke English that way.