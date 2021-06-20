Column: Rethinking the Bible

My text today is taken from a 20-year-old book and a current bumper sticker.
The book is "God's Secretaries," by Adam Nicolson, a richly-detailed account of the creation of the King James Bible. I must confess that, before reading it, I knew nothing of the men and events surrounding this signal accomplishment. I had never even thought about it.
The King James Bible has always been a kind of received wisdom. You don't imagine it being commissioned, argued, compromised, and printed, like other books. It's more a monument than a work of literature.
It has also been the basis for arguments of inerrancy: the word of God, perfect and infallible. Even though Scripture itself is self-contradictory — giving different accounts of creation and two dates for the Crucifixion, for example — the King James version has been the unshakable rock upon which much of American Christianity is founded.
But it started like many other literary undertakings, with a commission and a desire to reach an audience of readers. The commission came from King James I, a monarch I always associate with Shakespeare's company of actors; the patron for whom "Macbeth" was written.
Taking the English throne left vacant by the death of Elizabeth, James had to contend with the politico-religious divisions which were rending the fabric of society. James was no fan of the Presbyterians, by whom he was reared in Scotland and with whom he had had to contend in maturity.
Neither was he inclined toward Catholicism, the faith of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots. As the nominal head of the Church of England, James was most concerned about the growing influence of Puritanism, a brand of personal Christianity which was based on the Geneva Bible of Calvin and which had no tolerance for kings or bishops.
A new translation of sacred scripture was needed, one which might bridge all differences. So he commissioned a group of men — who were not extremists — to find a middle way.
What resulted was the only genuine work of art ever to be created by a committee. Over 50 translators, divided into six "companies," were given responsibility for a portion of the Old or New Testament. Then, each group submitted its work to the other companies for final approval.
Nicolson gives us all the information he can find on the men and their work — and there isn't a whole lot of historical data. But he does bring to light the principals involved and manages to tease out their procedures.
I was struck with two facts about the King James Bible: it wasn't immediately popular (Bishop Lancelot Andrewes, director of the project, continued to preach from the Geneva Bible) and its language is purposely artificial. No one ever spoke English that way.
And it was never perfect. As the author notes, "The curious fact is that no one such thing as 'The King James Bible' — agreed, consistent and whole — has ever existed."
The new translation was meant to be, not precise, but lofty, admitting of shades of meaning. It avoids references to tyrants out of sensitivity toward the king, and it contains admitted errors in translation. But, despite its flaws, it is a sublime accomplishment and reading about its creation exalts the work even as it de-mystifies it.
Now, the bumper sticker I first spotted a while back in Davenport and later saw again on this side of the river. It trumpeted not merely a new translation of Biblical language, but a new brand of theology. It read: "Faith, Hope, and Victory."
That takes Paul's letter to the Corinthians into new territory. I remember how upset New York's Cardinal Francis Spellman was when a new Catholic translation changed "faith, hope and charity" into "faith, hope, and love." While "love" is a more accurate rendering of the text than "charity," the cardinal found it less useful in his appeals for contributions.
But "faith, hope, and victory" is more than a different shade of meaning; it is a radical shift to a muscular form of Christianity, one which substitutes for the self-sacrificing notion of love an imperative to dominate.
Is this the modern face of American Christianity? Do we now see conquest as a religious act? Does "beat thy neighbor" replace "love thy neighbor"? Instead of turning the other cheek, are we to kick ass?
Perhaps we ought to slip "Don't get mad; get even" into the Sermon on the Mount, replacing the obviously wrong-headed "Blessed are the peace-makers." Instead of loving your enemies, it's now OK to use Bear Spray on them.
It's a bracing change; one which fits nicely with our unfortunate impulse to conquer the world (or, at least, the Middle East). It's high time we abandoned wimpy environmentalists like St. Francis and bring St. Michael and his flaming sword to the fore.
After seeing militant religionists among the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol, we need to re-think King James' clearly outdated Bible. I don't believe a wholesale change is called for. After all, most of the King James' version was lifted from the Bishops' Bible of 1568. We can probably keep most of the text, making just a few minor alterations:
"And now abideth faith, hope, victory, these three; but the greatest of these is victory."
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.