Column: Rethinking U.S. border policy

Republicans say President Joe Biden is to blame for this and that Trump had the situation under control. But Trump faced a similar surge in 2018 and 2019 that was only (temporarily) ended by the pandemic. There were near-record numbers of migrants then, too — like when thousands camped out for months at the ports waiting to apply for asylum, or when a 2019 episode in Tijuana on New Year’s Day sent adults and children running, screaming and crying after U.S. border agents fired tear gas at them.

Despite the recent influx, the tragedy of the border has been going on for decades, overseen by both Democratic and Republican administrations. Of the nearly 70,000 migrants who died worldwide between 2000 and 2018, about 10,000 perished on the U.S.-Mexico border. Hundreds of thousands more have perished from cartel violence in Mexico since the U.S.-sponsored war on drugs began there in 2006.

While these deaths are typically either ignored or sensationalized, they represent a massive failure of U.S. policy. The border may be remote and far away, but it’s on the front lines of many of the most difficult issues of our time, including migration, drug abuse, gun violence, police brutality and corruption and environmental devastation.