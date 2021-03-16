Column: Reverse gun export policies

Last March, the Trump administration implemented regulations to make it easier for U.S. companies to export firearms. Since the new rules took effect, overseas sales of U.S. semiautomatic pistols more than doubled, with potentially devastating consequences. The Biden administration should restore the previous restrictions and take additional measures to prevent U.S.-supplied guns from ending up in the hands of criminal gangs, human rights abusers and terrorists.

The new regulations dramatically decreased scrutiny over U.S. gun exports. They transferred jurisdiction of many types of semiautomatic rifles and pistols, as well as sniper rifles, from the State Department to the Department of Commerce. The rule change resulted in reduced human rights vetting and less rigorous tracking of where U.S. firearms end up, making it easier to sell them to human rights abusers or divert them to third parties, including terrorists and drug cartels.

At the time of the rule change, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., pointed out that "semiautomatic firearms and ammunition are uniquely dangerous. They are easily modified, diverted and proliferated, and are the primary means of injury, death and destruction in civil and military conflicts throughout the world."

They should be subject to "more rigorous export controls and oversight," not less, he said.