Column: Revisiting the narrative of our youth

RURAL AMERICA – I’ve seen this cat for the past year or two, hunting mice in the field in front of my house, feral, calico and small. I have never been able to get close to her, but the other night I was cooking salmon on the grill and when I ventured out to turn the salmon over there she was, mewing and just generally chatting.

When the salmon was done I broke off a nice-sized piece for her and put it on the sidewalk next to the grill, thinking that surely a wild cat is not going to eat cooked salmon. As soon as I got in the house I looked out of the window. Her salmon was gone and there she was, licking her lips. Like all wild creatures, she was beautiful.

A couple of weeks ago I did something that surprised even me: I hung out with friends at their garage sale. I had a seat in the garage, next to a card table upon which lay a couple of Barbie dolls. My wife had a Barbie doll around 1960. It’s likely in a box in my basement, not because she saved it but because her mother did.

It has been determined that were she real, Barbie would be 5'9" tall, have a 39" bust, 18" waist, and 32" hips, etc. etc. Here’s the thing: Barbie herself walked into the garage that day, looking for bargains, and she caught the attention of all present. We all stared. Big blonde hair. Body-hugging black and silver dress. Ageless.