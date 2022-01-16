Column: Reynolds' disappointing and dangerous tax cut focus

Governor Kim Reynolds’ fervor for new tax cuts and some legislators’ goal of eliminating the state income tax are disappointing and dangerous. This anti-tax obsession, paired with under-investment in education and other critical services, threatens the short-term and long-term future of our state.
Let’s start with the governor’s plan for a flat income tax, which would make Iowa’s overall tax system less fair and put more money into the pockets of the rich. For a flatter tax system, she’s working from the wrong end.
To address this honestly, you have to look at the major taxes under state direction — income tax, sales and excise taxes, and local property taxes. The highest-income Iowans pay about 8% of their income in these state and local taxes. Without the income tax, they would pay far less.
By contrast, the bottom 80% of earners pay on average between about 10% and 12% of their incomes, and the income tax is a smaller share of their overall tax bill. The governor’s 4% flat income tax would widen the gap with the wealthy.
Next, eliminating taxation of all retirement income is a proverbial solution in search of a problem. This would do nothing to help seniors living on Social Security and nothing significant for those on modest retirement plans, since $6,000 of retirement income already is not taxed. It is just one more unnecessary bonus for the rich and politically powerful.
Further, talking honestly about tax cuts demands addressing services Iowans want and pay for.
The governor’s talk about supporting education is not matched by a financial commitment and is eroded by criticizing public education professionals and diverting taxpayer dollars to private schools.
Her proposal for 2.5% Supplemental State Aid for PK-12 schools is not close to what is needed to reverse Iowa’s sluggish per-pupil spending growth, held below 2% on average for 11 years.
Labeling the safety net "a hammock" is unseemly in a state where 1 in 5 working families could not meet household needs with their earnings alone — even before the pandemic hit two years ago.
Cutting back our commitments will not bring more people to Iowa. It will, however, lessen our ability to pay for services for those who are here, and keep us behind high-growth states that offer a welcome mat and opportunity.
For all the talk of surpluses — created by long-term cutbacks and short-term federal pandemic aid — official estimates project only 1.7% growth in new tax revenues for the new budget year. With rising costs, that’s not enough to sustain existing services or enact new tax cuts.
We will not meet real challenges in the workforce with harsh words and new penalties for people thrown out of work, but by making work pay. Child-care and health-care access, and better pay, are good places to start.
Growth comes by giving all Iowans respect and opportunity, and support to families to raise their children and build our communities. Tax cuts and new ways to say, "No," are not the answer.
Mike Owen is deputy director of Common Good Iowa, a nonpartisan, nonprofit public policy research and advocacy organization with offices in Iowa City and Des Moines. Contact: mowen@commongoodiowa.org.