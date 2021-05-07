Column: Reynolds' prudent path

In 2023, the income tax is scheduled to be reduced to 6.5% — making it more competitive in the region. The caveat is, for the rate reduction to occur, it must meet two stringent revenue triggers. First, state revenues must surpass $8.3 billion. Second, revenue growth must be at least 4% during that fiscal year.

Lowering the income tax should not be hindered by the 4% growth trigger. Repealing the revenue triggers would reduce a major roadblock to income tax relief and provide more certainty for taxpayers.

Iowa is in direct competition with 49 other states for businesses, jobs and people. Our neighbor, South Dakota, does not tax individual or corporate income, and is a direct economic competitor. Recently, TEF Iowa interviewed Creighton University Economist Ernie Goss, Ph.D., and in responding to a question regarding what policymakers should be doing in terms of economic policy, Goss states that Iowa needs to "take steps that will make your tax system and regulatory system more competitive."

"We have to think about competition," stated Goss, and he referenced that both businesses and people are more mobile, and tax and regulatory climates will impact the state’s competitiveness.