Column: Reynolds pushes Iowans back

It's true Iowa’s schools are open and people can get vaccinated. But it's pretty clear not everybody is doing so.

Meanwhile, there may well be a historic shakeup in the labor force going on. And revolutions can happen in Iowa, just as they can on the coasts. After a year of Covid, a lot of people are reassessing their lives.

A Washington Post article a few days ago said, "A Pew Research Center survey this year found that 66 percent of the unemployed had ‘seriously considered’ changing their field of work, a far greater percentage than during the Great Recession. People who used to work in restaurants or travel are finding higher-paying jobs in warehouses or real estate, for example. Or they want a job that is more stable and less likely to be exposed to the coronavirus — or any other deadly virus down the road. ..."

"Economists describe this phenomenon as reallocation friction, the idea that the types of jobs in the economy are changing and workers are taking awhile to figure out what new jobs they want — or what skills they need for different roles."

That will be harder to do if your state government is pushing you back into the same old low-wage economy.