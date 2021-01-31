Column: Reynolds' voucher plan is wrong for Iowa

As a product of and a parent to a student in public schools, as well as a school board member, I cannot emphasize enough how important these institutions are to our communities. Public schools are one of many "common goods" we invest in as part of a civil society. Just as my taxes would not be sufficient to bring water to my home, pooling that money with other citizens allows us all to benefit from clean tap water. By providing a quality education to all students, regardless of disability, English language proficiency, or zip code, public schools form the cornerstone of a strong community.

When I moved to Iowa eight years ago, I didn’t worry about the schools my children would attend. Today, I fear they will collapse. The governor’s omnibus education bill, is, quite frankly, a direct attempt to "defund" public schools. It allows taxpayer money to be used to pay for private (and even religious) schooling. It opens the door to for-profit "educational" companies to run amok in our state with little accountability for educational outcomes. And it limits local control — the ability of school boards to determine how best to preserve diversity in their own districts.