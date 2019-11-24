Column: Right matters here

In her diary entry for July 15, 1944, Anne Frank wrote words that would harrow and challenge generations not yet born: "I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart."

Less than a month later, "people" would discover Anne and seven other Jews hiding in a secret room. "People" would pack her in a crowded cattle car with only a barrel for a toilet and send her on a three-day journey to Auschwitz-Birkenau. The following February at Bergen-Belsen, "people" would watch her die of typhus. She was 15 years old.

All of which makes her words deeply troubling. You want them to be true, at times you may even believe them to be true, but at other times you look at the awful things "people" can do, and you wonder if she does not repose in us a faith too large, a faith we do not deserve.

In that regard, the thing Anne Frank said 75 years ago is not unlike the thing Alexander Vindman said on Tuesday. No, that is not to liken his story to hers or to suggest equivalence between them. That would be silly.