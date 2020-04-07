Column: 'Right now, everything is a reaction'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yesterday I arrived home thinking I forgot something, which is not uncommon at my age. After carefully going through my day, I realized I didn’t forget anything; what I was feeling was anxiety. This is a unique feeling for me because I just don’t react with much angst about life. This does not mean I am a calm person all the time. As a matter of fact, when it comes to politics I’m very animated and usually angry. I guess what I’m talking about is an uneasiness, a kind of fearful concern, and a sense of apprehension and doubt. This is not the first time in my life I have felt this way, but right now it’s like a ball and chain around my leg that is not going away.

The obvious cause of my anxiety is our current crisis and an overwhelming concern for my family, business, employees, friends, community and my country. I’m almost to the point of not watching the news or reading the newspaper because it just reinforces my angst. I think I have a handle on why I’m feeling this way and it’s because I just don’t know what the future is going to be and how to be thoughtful about what I should be doing. Right now everything is a reaction, not a plan. When I try to think about what I need to do, I’m just chasing my tail.