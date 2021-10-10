Column: Rising above our instincts

What is wrong with this world?

I’m sure you’ve asked yourself that question, or something like it, in recent days. Why is everything going awry? How did we come to such a confluence of threats, dangers, and apparently insoluble problems?

I know that, over my long life, I’ve never known a time when everyone seems to be stressed and overwrought by so many things. Even during the all-encompassing World War II, the problem we faced was a single one: defeating aggressive fascism; and we solved that one with a long, bloody, military victory.

Now, we can’t seem to come up with a coordinated answer to anything: climate, covid, inequality, and a disintegrating democracy, among dozens of other, semi-related threats. Many refuse even to recognize our difficulties, retreating into fantasies rather than face facts.

Perhaps the question should be redirected. We should probably ask, what’s wrong with us? The world is simply reacting to our behavior, which we appear unable to control. It’s not that we haven’t the brains and ability to understand our problems; we just seem unable to get together to do something about them.