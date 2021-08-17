Column: Rising above partisan politics

The news exploded across our community like fireworks over the river on Red, White and Boom. Amazon is building a new $250 million distribution center in north Davenport!
The details are staggering: a 2.9 million square foot distribution center; 1,500 jobs, most paying about $20 per hour and more than 100 paying at least $60,000; state-of-the-art robotics.
Exactly the kind of shot in the arm the Quad Cities can use as we start to emerge out of the grips of the pandemic.
And a great win for Mayor Mike Matson and the City of Davenport, the Quad Cities Chamber, the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation and the Bi-State Regional Commission – all of which cooperated on this mega-deal.
But why us? Why did Amazon come here?
One big reason is infrastructure.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon evaluates communities on the following criteria: A stable, business-friendly environment. Check. An urban or suburban community with enough amenities to recruit top talent. Check. Close to an international airport. Check. And only a mile or so from a major interstate highway. Check.
Yes, Davenport checks all the boxes. Today. But community infrastructure like this can be maintained only through ongoing investment. Yes, we made the cut today, but if we’re found lagging in the future, we’ll miss out on the next big opportunity.
Politicians in both parties – who can’t seem to agree on anything else – recognize this. President Donald Trump pushed for spending more than $2 trillion on infrastructure during his administration. President Biden did the same.
That’s why earlier this month U.S. senators as different as Iowa’s Charles Grassley and Illinois’ Dick Durbin came together to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. They did so because that bill fixes corroding bridges, such as the Interstate-80 bridge and the Interstate-280 bridge that span the Mississippi River; widens I-80 to six lanes between Davenport and Iowa City; expands and repairs sour railways, which hopefully will finally mean passenger rail into Moline; improves locks and dams such as the one in downtown Davenport used for flood control; and funds necessary improvements for mid-size airports such as Eastern Iowa’s Airport and the Quad Cities International Airport.
I read the bill and the money’s there: the infrastructure bill includes $4.25 billion in federal highway aid to Iowa and another $431 million for Iowa’s bridges. It also includes $17 billion for river management on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to mitigate flooding; $25 billion for airport improvements; and $65 billion to expand access to high-speed broadband – that facilitates people working from home, digital learning for our kids, and telemedicine, a major initiative of Genesis Health System here in the Quad Cities.
I appreciate Senators Grassley and Durbin putting what’s best for the Quad Cities above partisan politics. And I’m sure their investment in our country and our region will pay dividends for years to come.
Companies looking to expand require – and depend on – well-built highways wide enough to keep traffic moving, along with safe bridges, better airports and flood protection that keeps our cities open.
Those investments translate directly to large expenditures in – and more high-paying jobs for – the Quad Cities. Hopefully, the U.S. House will pass the same bill and other large companies will follow Amazon here. After all, we’ve got the best people anywhere in the world. Give us better highways, bridges, railways, broadband and airports and the Quad Cities, like our first-place River Bandits, will compete – and beat – anybody.
Dave Heller is the owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits.