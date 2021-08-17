Column: Rising above partisan politics

The news exploded across our community like fireworks over the river on Red, White and Boom. Amazon is building a new $250 million distribution center in north Davenport!

The details are staggering: a 2.9 million square foot distribution center; 1,500 jobs, most paying about $20 per hour and more than 100 paying at least $60,000; state-of-the-art robotics.

Exactly the kind of shot in the arm the Quad Cities can use as we start to emerge out of the grips of the pandemic.

And a great win for Mayor Mike Matson and the City of Davenport, the Quad Cities Chamber, the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation and the Bi-State Regional Commission – all of which cooperated on this mega-deal.

But why us? Why did Amazon come here?

One big reason is infrastructure.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon evaluates communities on the following criteria: A stable, business-friendly environment. Check. An urban or suburban community with enough amenities to recruit top talent. Check. Close to an international airport. Check. And only a mile or so from a major interstate highway. Check.