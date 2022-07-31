Column: Rivers run through it

“By thy rivers gently flowing, Illinois, Illinois.” When I learned the words to the Illinois State Song, I thought it was written specifically about the Quad-Cities. Growing up in Moline, I had the Mississippi to the north and the Rock to the south, so it was logical to believe the songwriter had my hometown in mind, right?

Looking through the eyes of a child, you can understand how I had come to that conclusion. The world, as I knew it, was only what I had been exposed to through my own experiences. Living between two rivers gave me erroneous ideas about geography. Not only did I think towns were the land between two rivers, but I also thought that if I crossed a river I must be in a different state. I couldn’t understand that Coal Valley and Milan were in Illinois. I would adamantly claim that they must be in a different state because we have to cross a river to get to them. With much patience (and most likely annoyance due to my unending questioning about all around me), my parents explained that even though we enter a new state when we cross the Mississippi into Iowa at Bettendorf and Davenport from Moline and Rock Island, it doesn’t mean that every time we cross a river we are in a new state. I had to challenge their statement again when I realized that as we crossed the Mississippi from Dubuque we were then in Wisconsin. My father showed me how to read a map and my mother pointed out that as we cross the Edwards River on our way to visit relatives we are still in Illinois. I was skeptical at her reasoning because the Edwards River seemed more like a creek than a river to me. As my experiences and travel area broadened I realized that not all rivers are as imposing and impressive as the Mighty Mississippi, or even the Rock River.

I had always considered the Rock River the “lesser” river as it emptied into the Mississippi and was lesser known, but as an adult, I have come to appreciate the charm and loveliness of the Rock, originally named “Sinissippi'," meaning rocky waters. Driving alongside as it meanders its way from Wisconsin to Rock Island is soul-soothing. I love to drive IL 2, following the curves of the river through quaint towns and luscious green trees while watching the sun glisten on the rippling water which parts to go around tree-covered islands.

The Mississippi causes confusion for all who travel here. With the river running east to west instead of north to south their orientation becomes skewed. I had a friend who lived on the river, north of here. It’s been years since she moved away from a home where she could hear the lapping of water upon the shore from her bedroom window, but when she comes to town she is still drawn to the river. We visit it and sit on a dock so she can dangle her feet to feel the force of the flowing water that energizes her spirit. She is happy to have a serene fishing pond on her farm but misses the life force that comes from a river. I think she relates to what Langston Hughes so eloquently stated about what knowing rivers have done for him:

“...I heard the singing of the Mississippi when Abe Lincoln went down to New Orleans, and I’ve seen its muddy bosom turn all golden in the sunset.

I’ve known rivers:

Ancient, dusky rivers.

My soul has grown deep like the rivers.”