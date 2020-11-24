Column: Rubbing out the darkness in life

Are you decorating for Christmas yet? Many people are. It makes them happy to have the spirit of Christmas in their homes and they say 2020 isn’t a normal year anyway, so let’s decorate early.

I was visiting with my grandchildren via a video call and they showed me all the decorations around their house. I told them I was making fall cookies and they laughed because they were going to make Christmas cookies. I made turkeys, pumpkins, footballs, and fall leaves in preparation of our small family Thanksgiving dinner. I’ve decided which dishes and linens to use. The menu is planned and the groceries purchased. I am saving the chore of polishing the silver until later this week. I wish I had a helper. My mother and I always polished the silver together for the holidays and this is the first Thanksgiving without her. Our holidays will be different than in other years. I hope you will find creative ways to connect with those you love.

During the past months of the pandemic I have noticed people are making statements about our mental health more often. I like hearing that it is OK to not be OK. Prior to this time society seemed to want everyone to always be happy, to present ourselves as doing well even if we weren’t. How many times have you asked somebody how they are and the response is a quick "fine" before they change the subject? How many times have you answered the same way?