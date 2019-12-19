Column: Rules matter

Illinois law requires candidates to comply with well-defined rules in order to have their name placed on the ballot. That the Quad-City Times editors are critical of anyone who objects to a candidate who has failed to follow those rules is tantamount to endorsing the notion that rules don’t matter. Moreover, that the Quad-City Times editors would omit even a brief description of the legal rules the three attorneys failed to follow, is simply a disservice to readers.
You have free articles remaining.
The rules require all candidates to disclose use of a former name. Lawmakers implemented this rule over a decade ago to stop shenanigans pulled by candidates who would use a different ballot name to curry favor with unwitting voters of a particular ethnicity. Presumably to curry favor with the Hispanic population and despite her registration on the master rolls as "Dora A. Nieman," the acting state’s attorney applied for the state’s attorney vacancy, was appointed, took the oath, and satisfied her statutory bond obligations all under the name of "Dora Villarreal" and then personally created a campaign committee with the purpose of electing "Dora Villarreal." Thereafter, she filed her nomination papers including her legal name "Nieman," yet failed to disclose the various names previously used as required by the rules as set forth in Illinois law.
Another legal rule raised in the objections, which has been in place since 1969, clearly sets forth that "in the case of a state’s attorney candidate" the candidate shall include with their nomination petition a sworn statement of candidacy attesting that he or she is "at the time of filing such statement a licensed attorney-at-law of this State." The General Assembly reasoned that candidates must be legally licensed in Illinois and therefore must state this fact on their statement of candidacy. None of the three candidates complied with this rule.
The Quad-City Times editorial board is certainly within its right to question the wisdom of these rules passed into law which require candidates to disclose previously used names and to specifically state that they are indeed a licensed attorney-at-law in Illinois; however, its criticism of the objections as "technical" violations is a disappointing flagrant disregard for the rules that we all must follow.
Ron Stradt is a Democratic candidate for Rock Island County state's attorney.