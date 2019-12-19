Column: Rules matter

Illinois law requires candidates to comply with well-defined rules in order to have their name placed on the ballot. That the Quad-City Times editors are critical of anyone who objects to a candidate who has failed to follow those rules is tantamount to endorsing the notion that rules don’t matter. Moreover, that the Quad-City Times editors would omit even a brief description of the legal rules the three attorneys failed to follow, is simply a disservice to readers.

The rules require all candidates to disclose use of a former name. Lawmakers implemented this rule over a decade ago to stop shenanigans pulled by candidates who would use a different ballot name to curry favor with unwitting voters of a particular ethnicity. Presumably to curry favor with the Hispanic population and despite her registration on the master rolls as "Dora A. Nieman," the acting state’s attorney applied for the state’s attorney vacancy, was appointed, took the oath, and satisfied her statutory bond obligations all under the name of "Dora Villarreal" and then personally created a campaign committee with the purpose of electing "Dora Villarreal." Thereafter, she filed her nomination papers including her legal name "Nieman," yet failed to disclose the various names previously used as required by the rules as set forth in Illinois law.