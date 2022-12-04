Column: Run the ball, spring to fall, rah, rah, rah!

The calendar is tilted; everything seems to pile up in its final months.

Business activity is at its peak and the constellation of feasts and festivals lights up almost every week.

Contributing to the distraction is the fall collision of major sports. Baseball ends, football begins, followed by basketball, with hockey, soccer, wrestling, and field sports making their contribution.

When I was younger, the procession of events seemed manageable, but once television (cable, in particular) moved major sports from the field and field house into the living room, they came to dominate. Football, in particular, has muscled its way to the forefront with annual schedules, championships, and bowl games, live and taped, endlessly available at all levels: professional, college, even high school.

But some arcane aspects of the game have their own peculiar attraction, as we learned in a family conversation some years ago. Son David is an archivist by training and inclination and, in consequence, picks up and saves odd bits of information. One particular evening, he started regaling us with the names of football teams.

Most athletic groups follow the ancient, tribal custom of associating themselves with animals of grace and power. This supposedly endows them with kindred qualities and also serves notice to opposing teams that they are not to be taken lightly.

Thus, it is that most teams have names like Lions, Tigers, and Bears (oh, my!), along with Mastodons, Triceratops, Sasquatch, and Yetis — names which bespeak animal power and cunning. Some teams opt for military prowess, hence Warriors, Majors, Generals, Spartans, Vikings, Trojans, and, Gladiators.

Religion gets in the mix with Battlin’ Bishops, Preachers, Monks, and Evangels.

There are those which evoke the power of nature: Tornadoes, Hurricanes, Prairie Fire, the Crimson Tide, and Waves of various hues: Purple, Green, etc.

Some teams conjure mythic powers: the Dragons, Titans, Vulcans, Demons, Devils, Griffons, and Mystics. Others celebrate homely occupations: Miners, Threshers, Packers, Boilermakers, Oilers, Orediggers, and Foresters. Then there are those which simply confuse; Siwash, Ephs, Hoyas, Roos, Yotes, Eutectics, Rougarous, Lutes, and Nads.

David has even found teams which had trouble identifying themselves at all. When Merrimack College fielded a team for the first time, they couldn’t decide what to call it, ultimately settling on Warriors. But Montclair State University of New Jersey played football anonymously for six years before finally deciding on Red Hawks.

Then there are teams whose nicknames seem to have been chosen in a whimsical mood. Take, for example, the "Student Princes" of Heidelberg College, Ohio; or the "Lord Jeffs" of Amherst, Massachusetts; or the "Diplomats" of Franklin and Marshall — names more at home in a drawing room than on a football field.

Others are just strange: Flaming Smelts, Fighting Pickles, Pygmies, Little Johns, Violets, Cows, Mules, and Rodents.

Of course, the most unusual team names are to be found in high school ranks, including some right here in Illinois: The Effingham "Flaming Hearts" (who must bring passion to the game); the "Pretzels" of Freeport, a team which never can be exhorted to go "straight down the field;" and the Fisher High School "Bunnies."

David chanced on the Bunnies decades ago when he was a student at the University of Illinois. Sweating over his books on a weekend, he would tune in broadcasts of high school football games in the area, thus encountering the Fisher Bunnies, who quickly became his favorite team.

Years later, he would check scores to see how the Bunnies were faring in the Heart of Illinois Conference. You can imagine the shock he had in discovering that they had canceled their 2022 season, settling for some Junior Varsity games instead. Enrollment was down and with only six returning upperclassmen, they simply didn’t have the numbers to take on the St. Teresa Bulldogs and Maroa-Forsyth Trojans.

But the team name which deviates furthest from the totemic norm is President Nixon's alma mater, (John Greenleaf) Whittier College of California. Their football team is known as "The Poets” with a mascot called Johnny Poet, who bears a large pen to the games (It’s mightier than the sword).

We vowed to follow the Poets' fortunes and even spent some time devising cheers for them. Not merely the obvious ones ("Parse that line!" "First and ten; Quote it again!" and "Write, team, write!"), but some worth using when facing the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens: "We beat them! We'll beat you! 'Cause we're tough and Whittier, too!"

Our interest in the Poets is not based on their record (they lost every game for the past three years and by badly-lopsided scores), but on the hope that they will prove to be the one team in all of football able to rise above cliches in press interviews.

What a treat it would be to hear their quarterback explain a defeat, not by moaning about the 45-0 shellacking they took from the California Lutheran Kingsmen, but by squaring his shoulders and manfully admitting, in the best Whittier Poets’ tradition: "Of all sad plays that have ever been, the saddest was ours around right end.”

Go, Poets, go!