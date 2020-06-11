Column: Running for your life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At a time when people are protesting and rioting because of the tortured death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a punitive and unnecessary new Iowa law was quietly signed by Governor Kim Reynolds on June 1, which by its very design will inflict greater racial inequalities in Iowa’s justice system. According to the House floor manager of the bill, it was a priority of the County Attorneys Association. The offense is eluding or fleeing police and the minority impact, which is part of the fiscal note attached to this bill, is staggering.

Minority impact statements, when used correctly, are safety nets, stop gaps. When proposed legislation projects an unfair impact on minorities, legislators and interested parties should stop, meet and discuss why minorities are convicted or impacted more by the proposed law than others. Urban Dreams founder and former state Rep. Wayne Ford was responsible for pushing and passing this legislation and his vision is for every state to use this approach to promote racial equality in justice systems across the country.

The question arising from this bill that should have been discussed before becoming law is why are minorities more likely to speed away from police or other law enforcement officers? George Floyd was an African-American man who was just sitting in a car. His alleged crime: using fake money to buy cigarettes.