Column: Sacrificing for the future

The phrase caught my attention: "the Grey Tsunami."
It seems that the tide of Baby Boomers turning into their 60s and 70s is cresting. Next year, the oldest of that group will be about 76. Boomers are well into retirement age and they are leaving — or have left — the working population by the thousands.
If age weren’t motive enough, Covid seems to have supplied the final push.
"Grey Tsunami" is an arresting phase. It’s certainly better than some less flattering characterizations of that huge cohort: "most privileged" and "most selfish" being the least popular among the 70-some million who fit into that bracket.
We seem to have a tendency in recent years to give each succeeding generation a title. The Boomers include those born between 1946 and 1964. Their offspring constitute Millennials (1981 to 1996); followed by Generation Z. The current crop has been dubbed Generation Alpha, being the first born wholly in the 21st century.
As a Great Depression baby, it has interested me to see how our American society has changed over that long span of time. Out of the grinding poverty of the 1930s, we entered World War II, emerging that testing time as the sole world economy left standing. Those war years entitled us the Greatest Generation, which I always thought a bit excessive.
True, our involvement in that earth-circling conflict was crucial to its triumphant end. The loss of 405,399 lives during five years of conflict and the reordering of life on the home front were hard to take. But it set the stage for all that followed. It put this country on a steady, expansive course that changed everything.
Franklin Roosevelt and his New Deal alliance gave as much careful thought to the post-war years as they had to fighting both the earlier Great Depression and the war itself. The forward-looking G.I. Bill gave returning veterans a boost in career opportunities and our wartime industry made a quick turn to a prosperous peacetime economy.
Those were heady times. Prior to the Depression, 50% of Americans were employed as household domestics or farm laborers. Expanding industries and strong unions formed a basis for a strong middle class, which drifted into major cities and their suddenly-expanding suburbs.
A man could leave high school, enter the work force, and make enough money to buy a home and car, and support a family. Increasing national wealth was widespread. Corporate executive salaries were only 50 times that of their average wage earners. Where one’s average education once ended at elementary or high school, college now became the new standard.
These were the times that produced the storied Baby Boomers. They arrived in a period of greater opportunity and widespread material wealth than this country had ever known. They were truly privileged, thanks to the foresight of an economy and government that took the common good seriously.
Their children, the Millennials, started in a good place, but things began to change as they grew — and not for the better. Now, the Alphas find themselves caught in the crossfire between the Covid threat and restrictions, jobs requiring a heavy investment (and loans for) higher education, and (most of) government in the iron grip of the ultra-wealthy.
I was interested in comments made by Linette Lopez, an investigative reporter at Business Insider and a contributor to public radio’s "Marketplace":
"From the 1920s to the 1960s, corporations were expected to take care of their workers and their communities. And citizens were encouraged to do the best for their country. Taxes were high, workers were well paid, the middle class was built, and America prospered.”
She quoted Cornell professor Lynn Stout, who contends that all this was reversed, largely due to the influence of a "defunct economist," Milton Friedman, who "persuaded a generation that selfishness was the natural state of humanity and that selfishness ultimately would lead to the best possible society, when all the empirical data shows exactly the opposite: that pro-social societies do better."
The statistics offer a stark contrast: Over the past 40 years, an average worker’s income has increased by 11.9%; top CEOs, by 1,007.5%. Small wonder that so many are disaffected and willing to harken to those preying on that unhappiness to provoke a revolution.
As this concatenation of crises threatens to undo our democracy, I wonder if that Boomer population bulge and the slightly larger cohort of Millennials might be motivated to sacrifice for the future as past generations sacrificed for them. That Grey Tsunami could begin to turn things around, if they wish, starting at the ballot box.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.