Column: Santa Claus through the centuries

Santa Claus is coming to town. He’s due here after midnight this Thursday. His visit is deemed sufficiently important to be monitored by NORAD and to somehow escape pandemic travel restrictions.
So, exactly who is this "jolly old elf" and how has he come to dominate our Christmas festivities? The answer is complicated.
Let’s start with the particular stretch of time which has become his domain. It has to do with the winter solstice which begins tomorrow. From as far back as recorded history goes, this period has meant short days, long nights, cold weather.
This prompted early humans to react against the time with festivals of light and fire. Gods were invoked to assure the return of warmth and nature’s abundance. In Rome, citizens celebrated the god Saturn in the aptly named Saturnalia, which ran from December 17th to the 25th. It was a wild time.
Work was halted and slaves were given temporary freedom. It was like our Mardi Gras on steroids, with continual partying and relaxation of morals. Gifts were exchanged and people greeted each other with shouts of "Io Saturnalia." On the 25th, many Romans also celebrated the birthday of a popular Persian god, Mithras, followed by Kalends, during which lights were affixed to greenery.
Sound familiar?
When Christianity received state approval, it quickly became Rome’s dominant religion and the early church fathers decided to calm things down. They co-opted Mithras' birthday, substituting for it the Feast of Christmas, the birth of the Christ child. It was a hard sell to fun-loving Romans and some accommodation had to be made.
Enter St. Nicholas.
Nicholas was born near Myra in what is now Demre in Turkey. He became bishop and was noted for his kindness and generosity. Many legends sprang up after his death on December 6, 343. The most familiar tells of him tossing three consecutive bags of gold into a poor man’s house to provide dowries for his daughters; thus saving them from a life of prostitution.
Almost all stories about the saint contain the number three: three sailors saved from drowning, three children brought back to life after being pickled in brine, three soldiers saved from execution. Those stories account for his status as patron of sailors, children, prostitutes, unmarried people, brewers, and so on through a lot of semi-related categories. He is also famously the patron of pawn-brokers, which is why the traditional sign for the profession is three gold balls, recalling those bags of gold.
He is also the national patron of Russia and Greece, as well as numerous cities, charitable organizations and guilds. St. Nicholas holiday traditions continue today in Europe, principally in Holland and Italy. In 1807, as Islam was spreading around the Mediterranean, Italian sailors or merchants stole his alleged remains from Myra and took them to Bari, Italy, where his relics remain enshrined in the 11th-century basilica of San Nicola.
In Holland and Germany, Nicholas Day became the time for hanging up stockings to receive gifts. A traditional treat for children was chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil. This practice was encouraged to get gift-giving out of the way early to concentrate on the religious aspect of Christmas later. A well-intentioned idea that failed to persist.
With his widespread popularity and his penchant for generosity, Nicholas was a natural for blending the gift-giving of Saturnalia with Christmas. Over time, the saintly bishop morphed into Santa Claus. You can thank Holland immigrants for giving us the name. They shortened the Dutch "Sint Nikolaas" to "Sinter Klaas." The continuing fluidity of language completed the change to Santa Claus.
But there was more to the old man than saintliness. As the church adopted more and more pagan symbols and customs into its rituals, something of the northern gods seem to have crept into Nicholas. Recall the rather loutish Norse god, Odin, who rode through the sky in a sled pulled by two goats, Cracker and Gnasher. He wore red and came down to the earth through his familiar element, smoke.
The final transformation came when the editorial cartoonist, Thomas Nast, read a poem by a Dutch veteran of the Revolutionary War, Major Henry Livingston, Jr. He wrote rollicking poems to read to his children. One of the them, "A visit from St. Nicholas" was plagiarized 15 years later by Clement C. Moore and published under his name. Nast took Livingston’s description and translated it into an image we find quite familiar.
However, it was not the final version. That was created by artist Haddon Sundblom for a 1931 Coca-Cola ad. That’s the Santa we know today. It’s a long way from a 4th Century saint to a 19th Century commercial icon - and from "Io Saturnalia" to "Merry Christmas" - but here we are and here he comes!
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
