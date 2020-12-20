Column: Santa Claus through the centuries

Enter St. Nicholas.

Nicholas was born near Myra in what is now Demre in Turkey. He became bishop and was noted for his kindness and generosity. Many legends sprang up after his death on December 6, 343. The most familiar tells of him tossing three consecutive bags of gold into a poor man’s house to provide dowries for his daughters; thus saving them from a life of prostitution.

Almost all stories about the saint contain the number three: three sailors saved from drowning, three children brought back to life after being pickled in brine, three soldiers saved from execution. Those stories account for his status as patron of sailors, children, prostitutes, unmarried people, brewers, and so on through a lot of semi-related categories. He is also famously the patron of pawn-brokers, which is why the traditional sign for the profession is three gold balls, recalling those bags of gold.

He is also the national patron of Russia and Greece, as well as numerous cities, charitable organizations and guilds. St. Nicholas holiday traditions continue today in Europe, principally in Holland and Italy. In 1807, as Islam was spreading around the Mediterranean, Italian sailors or merchants stole his alleged remains from Myra and took them to Bari, Italy, where his relics remain enshrined in the 11th-century basilica of San Nicola.