Column: Save the postal service

I love the U.S. Postal Service.
I have always loved it. When I was a wee lad, I could write letters to Santa Claus, explaining why it was of the utmost importance that a six-year-old boy in suburban Detroit have his very own full-sized catapult to launch watermelons and cantaloupes into the field next to our house. The U.S. Postal Service is what allowed me to inform Santa that, “Watching things go SPLAT from a suburban catapult is the sort of activity that keeps a young lad from turning to more nefarious endeavors, such as forgery, thievery, or pursuing a business degree.”
Those may not have been the exact words I wrote at age six, but that was my general sentiment. Tragically, neither my parents nor Mr. Claus delivered on my catapult that Christmas. But my parents did give me a stamp so that I could send my plea to Santa in the mail.
U.S. postage is one of the greatest bargains in all of society. It’s not meant to make a profit, and never has been. It’s an egalitarian institution that allows anyone to send a letter or a birthday card clear across the country for a mere 55 cents. For a bit more, I can send books to my nephew in California. Three days later, my nephew will have a book outlining detailed plans for building his own catapult in suburban San Francisco.
As we continue social distancing and staying at home to try to flatten the curve of this pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service offers us something even greater than sending birthday cards and catapult plans across the country.
It gives us the opportunity to keep our republic.
Wisconsin voters risked sickness and death to vote this month, under orders from a few death cult enthusiast Supreme Court justices. In the year 2020, there is no reason not to have a system to vote by mail in every state in this nation. This is the nation that put dudes on the moon in 1969, and we can’t devise a system that allows us to vote by mail this November?
That is absolutely preposterous. Of course we can have a nationwide vote by mail system in place by November. The only question is, do we as a nation actually want to keep our republic? Do we actually want all citizens to have the equal right to vote in free and fair elections?
Many do not.
The only reason to oppose voting by mail is if the goal is to suppress votes and keep people from voting. A handful of people have suggested that voting by mail is ripe for voter fraud, a claim that has no merit and has been disproved in states that have allowed voting by mail for years. That’s the kind of chicanery that needs to stop.
If we allow the U.S. Postal Service to fail, we’ve done it by design, because we want democracy to fail. It’s imperative that we save our post offices. It’s imperative that we devise a nationwide system of voting by mail to protect the rights of all citizens to vote this November. Heck, it’s even imperative that we protect the rights of six-year-olds to send handwritten notes to portly Norse elves requesting the gift of medieval weaponry.
Save the U.S. Postal Service, for us all.
Josh Boelter is a freelance writer and film/television producer and a guest columnist.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!