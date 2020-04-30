Column: Save the postal service

It gives us the opportunity to keep our republic.

Wisconsin voters risked sickness and death to vote this month, under orders from a few death cult enthusiast Supreme Court justices. In the year 2020, there is no reason not to have a system to vote by mail in every state in this nation. This is the nation that put dudes on the moon in 1969, and we can’t devise a system that allows us to vote by mail this November?

That is absolutely preposterous. Of course we can have a nationwide vote by mail system in place by November. The only question is, do we as a nation actually want to keep our republic? Do we actually want all citizens to have the equal right to vote in free and fair elections?

Many do not.

The only reason to oppose voting by mail is if the goal is to suppress votes and keep people from voting. A handful of people have suggested that voting by mail is ripe for voter fraud, a claim that has no merit and has been disproved in states that have allowed voting by mail for years. That’s the kind of chicanery that needs to stop.