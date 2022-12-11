Column:Savor the smells and the moments

The bright, twinkling lights and melodic sounds of bells and carols get a lot of attention during the holidays, but a different sense plays a starring role during the holidays also. One’s sense of smell is on overdrive in the holiday season. During the other seasons, smell gets a supporting role; the smell of freshly cut grass in Spring, wafts of cocoa butter and chlorine in the Summer along with applewood creating a line of thin, blue smoke for someone’s backyard barbeque, and bonfires with the acrid smell of burnt marshmallows accost us in Autumn. But in Winter, all smells lead to home.

The romanticism of Yuletide aromas gets me longing for home and Christmases of long, long ago. Being someone who had joy filled holidays in the past, I tend to harken back to those days when I was ensconced in love. Being of an age where I have more Christmases in my past than I do in my future, I find myself dredging up memories of my earliest Christmases. The children, my siblings and I, would huddle around a crate on the floor of the living room. It was sent by my grandparents from Wisconsin and was filled with a variety of goodies. A woodsy smell emanated from the excelsior which held the surprises tightly packed inside. There was always a piece of fine crystal for my mother, but the items I remember most and could count on each year were types of citrus, whose peels would burst with fresh fragrance as they were ripped into by happy children. The tangerines were such a treat, as were the oranges and grapefruit, but to this day I can’t see the appeal of the tangy kumquat. We would sit around the kitchen table for a game of cards and my father would open what we considered the pies d’ resistance of the fruit world; the pomegranate.

The scent of a freshly cut evergreen tree overwhelmed the room while we strung freshly popped popcorn onto string to make a garland. I still get an instant headache from the sickening sweetness of a poinsettia and would often feel the need for relief from the barrage of holiday smells by stepping out into the crisp, clean air of a cold winter’s night.

With all the hustle and bustle of decorating, shopping, light tours, and Christmas walks we tend to do many things at once and can get caught up in a whirlwind without taking in all of the festive wonder surrounding us. Sometimes all it takes is the smell of ginger, as I pass by a display of gingerbread houses, to put me in my mother’s kitchen where I get to help slide the crispy gingersnaps off of a cookie sheet to cool. Taking that moment to embrace the memory of flour dusted hands guiding my clumsy fingers makes me eternally grateful to have had the experience, yet envelopes me with melancholy for the loss dear ones and sweet occurrences and for the recognition that I had no idea how precious those moments were as they were happening.

It’s those we so loved, who are missed most greatly during such times when our emotions are raw and creeping out of our heart to strains of sentimental carols. As I long for the security and comfort of days past, it’s hard to see how current and future cinnamon and peppermint-scented days can be withstood. Then I realize that this is my time to create the romantic aromas my young loved ones will one day wish to relive. Exactly as those before me felt, and as I currently feel, those behind me will feel in their own time of scent filled remembering.