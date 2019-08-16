Last month the State of Iowa issued yet another extension to Strategic Behavioral Health for its proposed 72-bed psychiatric hospital in Bettendorf.
Readers may remember that SBH is a for-profit company based in Memphis. Founded in 2006, the company operates ten psychiatric hospitals in six states with plans to open facilities in Bettendorf and Middleton, Wisconsin, an affluent community northwest of Madison.
Despite delays and the 20 percent projected cost overrun of the Bettendorf project, the vote by Iowa's State Health Facilities Council was unanimous and without question or comment.
In stark contrast, the State of Colorado announced only weeks earlier its unprecedented decision to revoke the SBH license to operate a hospital in Johnstown, an affluent community near Boulder. This action followed months of growing public concern.
According to Denver-based media reports, more than five-dozen patients, family members and employees raised concerns about SBH. Allegations include keeping patients longer than medically necessary; failing to provide required therapy; missing patient valuables; and improper insurance billing. Most frightening are the reports of patient deaths still under investigation. SBH is appealing the license revocation.
But, concern over SBH operations is not restricted to the Johnstown hospital. The SBH facility in nearby Colorado Springs was cited after inspectors reported that patients suffered multiple falls with one breaking an arm and another sustaining a head injury due to a lack of routine assessment. SBH hospitals in North Carolina also have come under media fire. SBH Charlotte was reprimanded for failing to keep the facility secure after ten patients, ages 12 to 17, escaped through a broken window and were later apprehended by police. According to media reports, the incident amounted to a "riot," one nurse told inspectors.
Also in North Carolina, the SBH hospital in Garner, an affluent suburb of Raleigh, was cited for failing to provide adequate nursing staff. It appears that each of three units was supposed to have at least one nurse. But inspectors said only one nurse was on duty for all three units, and that the nurse left in the middle of night, leaving no nurse on any unit.
Previously, the same hospital was cited for three separate incidents: failing to seek required emergency medical assistance for a teenage patient; failing to find a lighter used by a patient to set a fire; and failing to provide necessary neurological care after a patient received a head injury.
New Mexico authorities reported that the SBH hospital in Santa Teresa had 80 incidents of "resident-on-resident violence or aggression," with "numerous injuries." During one 12-month period, the police were called to the facility 21 times and patients escaped 23 times. The report concluded the facility provided an "unsafe environment."
The SBH Las Vegas hospital was cited for failure to properly investigate alleged sexual contact between two patients, ages 6 and 8; sexual relations among multiple teenagers; and physical abuse by staff, including a worker hitting a patient. In another citation against SBH Las Vegas, investigators said staff failed to prevent a 9-year-old boy from escaping and did not notify police. The list of SBH citations goes on.
For the record, I was an early opponent of the proposed SBH project in Bettendorf. Then and now, I recognize that our region has many critical mental health needs. But more short-term, acute-care beds is not among them. Here’s what we do need: long-term residential care and reliable funding for court diversion programs for veterans and others suffering from mental disease or disorder. We need more innovative multi-systemic therapy and comprehensive school-based therapy programs. We need respite care and peer counseling services. We need better access to medication. In short, we need community-based programs that help maintain mental wellness and end the cycle of repeated crisis-based interventions.
For the vast majority, mental illness is a chronic condition that can be managed successfully with proper treatment and support. This is not only more humane, it is less expensive and more effective.
No one was ever "cured" by a two-week hospital commitment or a six-month jail sentence. Nonetheless, even if we did need more acute-care beds, the disturbing 13-year history of Strategic Behavioral Health suggests it may not be a suitable provider. In the name of public and patient safety, it’s time for the Scott County Board of Supervisors to reconsider its support for the SBH Bettendorf project.