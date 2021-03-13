Column: Scott County's eviction problem

The last remaining federal eviction moratorium expires on April 1, even as many families continue to struggle during an uneven economic recovery. It is difficult to quantify how many Quad Cities families may soon lose their homes. Based on the number of calls area service providers receive from households behind on their rent, I’m afraid the number is substantial.
I visited last week with a Davenport resident who worked in the hospitality business. She lost her job last summer, and it is not coming back. She has pieced together a few temporary positions since then, but her income is far less, and she now owes $4,800 in back rent. Her landlord has been patient but can’t wait forever. He issued a 30-day notice. If she does not pay — and she cannot — she will face an eviction hearing that she will undoubtedly lose.
Scott County had an eviction problem before the pandemic. According to the Eviction Lab, Scott County’s eviction rate (3.92% of all rental units) has consistently been double the rate compared to Rock Island County (2.05%). Scott County’s eviction rate is nearly equal to the eviction rate for Wayne County (Detroit), Michigan (3.96%), a much larger metropolitan area with a higher poverty rate and more significant socioeconomic concerns.
When I ask local officials why evictions are so high in Scott County, I often hear it is because we don’t have enough affordable housing. I agree we need more housing but have never understood how this directly relates to evicting a tenant already in a house or apartment. If a lack of housing is causing a high eviction rate, we would expect to see low vacancy rates. However, the data shows Scott County’s vacancy rate (3.2% of rental units) is significantly higher than the Iowa average (2.7%). Rock Island County has a higher vacancy rate (4.8%) than Scott County and a substantially lower eviction rate.
Scott County’s high eviction rate needs to be studied to be solved. Is institutional racism a contributing factor? Are magistrates handling eviction proceedings differently in Scott County than in surrounding areas? Why are our neighbors losing their homes at such high rates?
Meanwhile, the crisis is growing. Many landlords have patiently waited while their tenants have been unemployed during the pandemic, and the amounts of back rent have multiplied. Landlords need help, just like their tenants.
The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) will soon begin the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). As part of a previous federal response appropriation, Iowa will receive about $190 million to help landlords and tenants. IFA hopes to have this program available at the end of the month. I am asking and hoping that landlords and tenants will work together to apply for this assistance. IFA’s prescreening tool is available now at www.IowaHousingRecovery.com. Either the landlord or the tenant can initiate the application once it is available. The program can help the household catch up on their past-due rent and unpaid water, sewer, natural gas and electricity bills. Rental assistance payments for qualifying households are made directly to the landlord.
Landlords who are not paid are justified when they file for eviction. But eviction is a losing proposition for everyone. The tenant loses their home, and the landlord forgoes any unpaid rent and court costs. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is the right solution for this moment for both parties. I hope local magistrates will ask tenants and landlords if they have applied for this program before granting an eviction order. Evictions happen far too often in Scott County, and there will soon be a better, more humane option for everyone.
Roger Pavey is executive director of Community Action of Eastern Iowa.