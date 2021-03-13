Column: Scott County's eviction problem

Scott County’s high eviction rate needs to be studied to be solved. Is institutional racism a contributing factor? Are magistrates handling eviction proceedings differently in Scott County than in surrounding areas? Why are our neighbors losing their homes at such high rates?

Meanwhile, the crisis is growing. Many landlords have patiently waited while their tenants have been unemployed during the pandemic, and the amounts of back rent have multiplied. Landlords need help, just like their tenants.

The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) will soon begin the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). As part of a previous federal response appropriation, Iowa will receive about $190 million to help landlords and tenants. IFA hopes to have this program available at the end of the month. I am asking and hoping that landlords and tenants will work together to apply for this assistance. IFA’s prescreening tool is available now at www.IowaHousingRecovery.com. Either the landlord or the tenant can initiate the application once it is available. The program can help the household catch up on their past-due rent and unpaid water, sewer, natural gas and electricity bills. Rental assistance payments for qualifying households are made directly to the landlord.

Landlords who are not paid are justified when they file for eviction. But eviction is a losing proposition for everyone. The tenant loses their home, and the landlord forgoes any unpaid rent and court costs. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is the right solution for this moment for both parties. I hope local magistrates will ask tenants and landlords if they have applied for this program before granting an eviction order. Evictions happen far too often in Scott County, and there will soon be a better, more humane option for everyone.

Roger Pavey is executive director of Community Action of Eastern Iowa.

