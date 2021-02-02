Column: Searching for a shot; seeking COVID-19 vaccine is like playing roulette

Deborah Risteen Mercer echoes that complaint. The Chicago hospital where her mother is affiliated, she says, requires patients to get their app to be notified about the vaccine. But her mother, who’s 89, doesn’t have a smartphone. So she signed up on her mother’s behalf.

"It’s a ridiculous system," she says, "and I don’t know if she could navigate it on her own."

The tortuous systems exist from coast to coast.

"Every health department or grocery store distributor has a totally different system," says my colleague Lara Weber, who has been trying to navigate the mess for her parents in Florida, "and it’s hard enough for me to sort out the website guidance, let alone my parents and their friends."

A friend in California reports that his parents — ages 87 and 88 — had to drive two hours to get their first vaccine dose.

My colleague Georgia Garvey signed up for text alerts about when and where her dad in Florida could get the vaccine, but so far has received only campaign ads for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Infuriating," she says.