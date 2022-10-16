Column: Seasoned by years, I see fall's beauty

Midway through the week, Autumn asserted itself.

Preceded by light rain, a serious cold front ushered in brisk winds and temperatures took a sharp dive. We are now settled in the sunny, cool days that spell October. In these dodgy times of climate change, we can’t count on the season running its accustomed course, but the immediate future looks to be about right.

This month is the hinge of autumn. Leaves are turning color and soon will be on the move. “Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this, their only chance to soar” as author Delia Owens observed in her bestseller, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Or as Shira Tamir wrote: “Anyone who thinks fallen leaves are dead has never watched them dancing on a windy day.”

Author Hal Borland claimed that there is something about this month that induces “a perennial temptation to plunge into a purple sea of adjectives about October.” That’s true. Like spring’s April, it stands in the middle of its season and becomes the inspiration of lyrical literary passages and popular romantic songs.

I was not always of that mind. As a youngster, I considered spring the most beautiful of seasons. It was, and is, a dramatic time: the dead world quickens into fecundity and winter's stark chiaroscuro becomes an infinitely varied palette of color: every shade of green a foil for a profusion of multi-hued flowers.

But, as beautiful as it is, spring's importance to me then was its promise of the sheer fun of summer. With the regimen of school out of the way, I could make of a day anything I chose: a riot of games, an opening into the unknown of a new book, hard labor in the service of some project, or hours of cloud-staring.

It was when I married, settled down, and started to scratch for a living that fall began to recommend itself. That touch of frost in the air was more conducive to work than summer's languor. I also began to look around. The muted shades of autumn might require closer attention, but the effort is always richly rewarded.

I have staked out some nearby trees that are already bursting with color: deep reds, brilliant orange, and transitions from green to brown, yellow, and a range of rusty hues. As naturalist John Burroughs put it, “How beautifully the leaves grow old! How full of light and color are their last days!"

Young adult author Lauren DeStefano is even more emphatic, claiming fall as her favorite season: “The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” Van Gogh enthused “As long as autumn lasts, I shall not have hands, canvas and colors enough to paint the beautiful things I see.”

With age, I began to comprehend the full rhythm of life: the cycle that begins in spring and grows into a harvest in fall. I can't say for certain. I simply acknowledge that this is the season in which life, for me, is most sharply sensed and deeply appreciated.

I even came to understand why most suicides occur, not in the dying landscape of autumn or in winter's icy graveyard, but in spring. That upward rush of living things can be tough, especially for those for whom another turns on the cyclic wheel seems more than they can bear. ¬Spring means another climb up the hill. One can coast in autumn.

Yet, it is the busiest time for the year in several respects. The calendar offers us a collision of sports: the end of baseball, the beginning of basketball, and a deepening dive into football. Along with the Big Three, almost every other kind of competitive game is active just now in some part of its annual schedule.

It is also a crucial time for retail business. The month ends with the beginning of capitalism’s High Holy Days in the United States, Halloween, running through Thanksgiving, the full plate of midwinter feasts: Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, ending with New Year celebrations. It is the period in which retail merchants end up in the black or financial trouble.

There is also the frenetic activity of politics every other fall; quite emphatically this year when most thoughtful political observers consider November’s election decisive for the future functioning of democracy. It is, indeed, a very busy time. Yet, one that can lead us inwards for moments of quiet thought and occasions of deep contentment.

It is that autumnal frame of mind I relish most of all: a time to understand our transitory nature and, with that understanding, find acceptance of and sympathy for other living things and our single home, the planet we all inhabit.

In the middle of our messy, distracting civilization, it's important to be brought back to the things that count, especially now, in Carol Bishop Hipps’ “Bittersweet October. The mellow, messy, leaf-kicking, perfect pause between the opposing miseries of summer and winter.”