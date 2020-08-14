Column: Seeing what is all around us

We’ve been doing a lot of listening. Listening — and learning.
As our community works toward advancing racial equity, I’m engaging with community leaders from around the Quad Cities like Rev. Dwight Ford, an exceptional man I got a chance to know on trips for Forward Cities. Rev. Ford and I, along with a group of Quad Citizens across the public, private and nonprofit sectors, visited other communities over the past few years to listen and learn about, among other topics, ways to build an inclusive bi-state regional community.
Rev. Ford recognizes an aspect of the racial equality discussion often overlooked — that racism is often felt to be in "someone else’s backyard"… that racism is in other cities.
Really, racism is all around us. We see its effect in inequitable outcomes for Black, Indigenous and People of Color community members in housing, education and many other measures. We also see it in hateful messages that spread in our community again recently.
Philanthropy has the power to be part of advancing racial equity because, when done thoughtfully, it can promote and build unity. At the Quad Cities Community Foundation, we hold the belief that philanthropy is not about money — but about love of humankind. And love can call people from all walks of life to the table who believe that when any member of our community is excluded from an opportunity, we all lose. The work of racial equity is not about quick fixes, but deep, intentional work that starts from within and permeates every aspect of our mission.
At the Community Foundation, one of our roles is helping people have the conversation about racial equity. We’re also having these conversations among ourselves. While we do that, we commit to continuing to advance equity in the ways we are now — through our grant-making by asking applicants to approach their work with an equity lens, through hiring practices, and through a board that truly represents our entire community. We will do more going forward.
When I think about Rev. Ford’s words, I recognize that it is important to say it aloud, and often: advancing racial equity is a Quad Cities issue. It is a Davenport issue, a Bettendorf issue, a Moline issue, an East Moline issue, a Rock Island issue, a regional issue, and so on. Those who know me also know that I believe this isn’t just an issue, but also an opportunity.
When we affirm each person, in each community, it guides us to better decision-making and helps us build a community where people’s opportunities and outcomes are not limited by their identities, and where all Quad Citizens feel they belong, and can thrive and contribute.
The Community Foundation aspires to be the place the community trusts most for philanthropy, and we are committed to the work necessary to advance equity and see it through. I express my thanks to Rev. Ford, and each of you, who have taken the time to share with us. We will continue to listen, because we want to learn. We will learn, because we want to act. We will act, because we believe an equitable community is the way forward. We are as committed as ever to our mission and belief that the region can be transformed through generosity.
Sherry Ristau is president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.
