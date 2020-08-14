Column: Seeing what is all around us

At the Community Foundation, one of our roles is helping people have the conversation about racial equity. We’re also having these conversations among ourselves. While we do that, we commit to continuing to advance equity in the ways we are now — through our grant-making by asking applicants to approach their work with an equity lens, through hiring practices, and through a board that truly represents our entire community. We will do more going forward.

When I think about Rev. Ford’s words, I recognize that it is important to say it aloud, and often: advancing racial equity is a Quad Cities issue. It is a Davenport issue, a Bettendorf issue, a Moline issue, an East Moline issue, a Rock Island issue, a regional issue, and so on. Those who know me also know that I believe this isn’t just an issue, but also an opportunity.

When we affirm each person, in each community, it guides us to better decision-making and helps us build a community where people’s opportunities and outcomes are not limited by their identities, and where all Quad Citizens feel they belong, and can thrive and contribute.

The Community Foundation aspires to be the place the community trusts most for philanthropy, and we are committed to the work necessary to advance equity and see it through. I express my thanks to Rev. Ford, and each of you, who have taken the time to share with us. We will continue to listen, because we want to learn. We will learn, because we want to act. We will act, because we believe an equitable community is the way forward. We are as committed as ever to our mission and belief that the region can be transformed through generosity.

Sherry Ristau is president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.

