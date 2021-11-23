Column: Seeking those who fan your flames

What I love most about holidays is being surrounded by loved ones. Being surrounded by love started early for me this year. I sat in my hammock chair on my son’s driveway watching people he loves trickle into the yard. His dear wife threw a party to celebrate his birthday. Despite the golden sun that was setting in a brilliant blue sky, the crisp autumn air had a chill to it. Children dodged the fire pit as they chased each other through leaves in the cul-de-sac; nobody cared that they had a fistful of cookies to munch on even though they had not yet eaten actual food. Delight beamed from my son’s face as he greeted folks ranging in age from one to 90.
When you love someone, others who love your person become your people too; like Ruth said to Naomi, "Your people shall be my people." My son’s grandmother chatted with his wife’s grandmother while their great-grandchildren twirled around them in a dance that showed genetics in motion. It is such a treat to see how he has become an integral part of another family through 15 years of marriage. Aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom I first met at their wedding, have accepted him and love him as one of their own. I noticed this with their friends also.
It was great to see my son’s friends from grade school and college days, and equally wonderful to see how he and his wife share their people. His childhood friends embrace her as her friends regard him as part of their circle. Young couples arrived who have become friends through the friendships of their children and all three circles intermingled. As a mother who, unlike Marie Barone of Everybody Loves Raymond, doesn’t live across the street, I relished seeing the relationships that make up his daily life.
When you have enduring relationships you end up with a time when you realize that you have been friends longer than you weren’t friends. One of his college friends commented that last year marked that point for them. For his childhood friend who was there that night, that milestone happened when they were still in high school. I have a feeling these relationships will continue for many years to come.
I mulled this conversation over in my mind and was struck by the thought that although I was part of his first 40 years, I won’t be around for his next 40. Longevity runs in my family, but I don’t expect to live to 102. To continue without his mother is the way life's meant to be, seeing the world he has created for himself and his family brings comfort that he will always be loved.
Whenever I start to fear the future of the world, I need to remember the people who fill these intermingled circles of my son’s life. They are world citizens filled with passion for what is right and good. They are ensuring a future for the next generation by contributing to their communities in the roles of business, police, educator, photographer, pilot, medicine, parent, coach, and jobs beyond my comprehension. They volunteer time, finances, knowledge, skills and goods where needed. They are changing the world.
Hanging on a wall in his bathroom is a Rumi quote inside the image of an atom.
"Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion. Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames."
It reminds me of this group of young people.
They are ecstatic motion fanning flames in each other and those who near the circles.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.