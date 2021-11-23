Column: Seeking those who fan your flames

What I love most about holidays is being surrounded by loved ones. Being surrounded by love started early for me this year. I sat in my hammock chair on my son’s driveway watching people he loves trickle into the yard. His dear wife threw a party to celebrate his birthday. Despite the golden sun that was setting in a brilliant blue sky, the crisp autumn air had a chill to it. Children dodged the fire pit as they chased each other through leaves in the cul-de-sac; nobody cared that they had a fistful of cookies to munch on even though they had not yet eaten actual food. Delight beamed from my son’s face as he greeted folks ranging in age from one to 90.

When you love someone, others who love your person become your people too; like Ruth said to Naomi, "Your people shall be my people." My son’s grandmother chatted with his wife’s grandmother while their great-grandchildren twirled around them in a dance that showed genetics in motion. It is such a treat to see how he has become an integral part of another family through 15 years of marriage. Aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom I first met at their wedding, have accepted him and love him as one of their own. I noticed this with their friends also.