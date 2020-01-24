Column: Service beyond books

Public libraries are well known for providing books and resources. While books remain a strong pillar in libraries, successful public libraries have evolved to meet the changing needs in their communities. This includes cultural programs, meeting spaces, after school STEM programming, computers and WiFi, and even exercise bikes.
One area the Moline Public Library serves our community is through programs and resources for those wishing to become naturalized U.S. citizens. Becoming a citizen can be a complicated process. It takes, on average, five years to work through the naturalization process. Our library works in many ways to ease and facilitate those striving for this goal. For several years, the library has offered a free eight-week Citizenship Test Preparation Course which provides information on the naturalization process, sample test questions, and even a mock interview. The course is taught by one of our librarians, herself a naturalized citizen, using a unique curriculum she adapted from available information and texts into short, easy to understand segments.
This focus on providing citizenship resources led to a unique opportunity on Friday, January 17, when the library hosted an official U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony where 47 people from 17 countries took their oath and became our country’s newest citizens. Three of the 47 candidates for citizenship were graduates of our Citizenship Test Preparation Course and several others received assistance from the library along their journey. Our library was packed with the candidates, their friends, family and public officials to witness the occasion. It was both humbling and inspiring to watch as the new citizens took the following oath:
"I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”
The Honorable Jonathan E. Hawley, U.S. magistrate judge in Illinois' Central District, presided over the ceremony, recognized each new citizen and stayed after to take pictures with each family. As Judge Hawley said, these new citizens will remember this day for the rest of their lives.
It’s not the end of a journey for them, but the beginning of their lives as U.S. citizens. Judge Hawley spoke to the group about the importance and significance of public libraries, serving as a cornerstone in our country’s democracy since the time of Benjamin Franklin. He challenged each new citizen to take full advantage of their local library and everything it has to offer. I’d like to extend that same challenge. If you haven’t been to a public library in a while, stop in. For a sampling of programs and resources offered, visit our library’s website at molinelibrary.com.
For those planning a path to citizenship, our next Citizenship Test Preparation Course begins March 4.
Every so often, I still hear the remark wondering if libraries are still relevant in today’s digital world. That answer is a resounding yes! Different from the libraries of yesteryear? Absolutely. Still transforming lives with resources and services? You bet.
Bryon Lear is director of the Moline Public Library.