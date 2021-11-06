Column: Shifting winds benefit Republicans

All that said, Republicans — to borrow a sports colloquialism — should not plan to just roll out their helmets and expect to win in 2022. One crucial element of next year’s midterm elections that will remain unknown right up until Election Day is what the electorate will look like. More specifically, whether former President Donald Trump’s supporters will turn out during an election when he is not on the ballot.

Trump fared well in Iowa in both 2016 and 2020, carrying the state both times, and down-ballot Iowa Republicans definitely benefited.

Will those same voters turn out and vote Republican again in 2022, when Trump is not on the ticket? If they stay home, that makes Iowa Republicans’ efforts that much harder. If they do turn out, electoral life gets a little easier for the GOP.

There will be much political analysis performed in the days and weeks ahead. Did Republicans have a message that better resonated with rural and suburban voters? (Think, for example, face mask requirements in schools.) Was it just the historical political headwinds of a new party in power facing difficult electoral prospects in its first election after taking power?

Those questions and many more will be examined as this week’s results are probed and analyzed.