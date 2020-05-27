Column: Shining examples of Q2030

The world has been turned upside down in 2020. Unemployment is the highest it's been since the Great Depression, and those who are working do so in home offices. Schools sit empty when they should be filled with students preparing for finals, graduation ceremonies and summer activities. Soccer, softball and baseball fields are desolate when they should be filled with the sounds of competition. Grocery stores struggle with keeping shelves stocked. The social interactions that normally give our spirits renewal are cancelled until further notice.
It's incredibly easy to be consumed with the harsh reality that COVID-19 has created in such a short time. But in the darkness, there is always light. In the Quad Cities, that light is quiet, yet powerful. It shines through as endless examples of selfless acts of support from businesses, non-profits and citizens. The true spirit of Q2030, empowered citizens and businesses that see issues in the community and join forces to take action to make a positive difference, is alive and well now more than ever. It lives in each of us.
Examples of initiatives that embody the spirit of Q2030 are everywhere. Our manufacturing community has pivoted quickly to make gowns and face shields for front-line workers who tirelessly care for the ill. Local businesses, even when their own survival is at stake, find ways to support their fellow entrepreneurs through fundraisers, gift card purchases and lending their services free of charge. From the army of superheroes making face masks to the overwhelming support given to local businesses and shopping small whenever possible, individual citizens have recognized needs both large and small. This spirit of seeing a need and stepping up is Q2030 in action. It is about strengthening our entire region one act at a time.
Together, the visible power of Quad Citizens standing together is more powerful and lasting than any virus. We take action to help one another through the most difficult situations. We have done this countless times in the past and will continue to do so with every stride forward. And it is this strength and togetherness that will serve as the foundation upon which we will recover and collectively grow a cool, creative, connected and prosperous Quad Cities region where all thrive.
Thank you to all who have stepped up to make a positive difference in our community. You are heroes and shining examples of Q2030 in action.
This column was written by the three chairs of the Q2030 initiative. They are Kent Pilcher, president and chief executive officer, Estes Construction, Davenport; Joe Slavens, president and chief executive officer, Northwest Bank & Trust Company, Davenport; and Steve Bahls, president of Augustana College, Rock Island.
