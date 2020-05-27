Column: Shining examples of Q2030

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The world has been turned upside down in 2020. Unemployment is the highest it's been since the Great Depression, and those who are working do so in home offices. Schools sit empty when they should be filled with students preparing for finals, graduation ceremonies and summer activities. Soccer, softball and baseball fields are desolate when they should be filled with the sounds of competition. Grocery stores struggle with keeping shelves stocked. The social interactions that normally give our spirits renewal are cancelled until further notice.

It's incredibly easy to be consumed with the harsh reality that COVID-19 has created in such a short time. But in the darkness, there is always light. In the Quad Cities, that light is quiet, yet powerful. It shines through as endless examples of selfless acts of support from businesses, non-profits and citizens. The true spirit of Q2030, empowered citizens and businesses that see issues in the community and join forces to take action to make a positive difference, is alive and well now more than ever. It lives in each of us.