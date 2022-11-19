Column: Social media: America's newest narcotic

There’s been considerable debate in our country in recent years concerning legalization of marijuana and other controlled substances. These substances have traditionally been regulated as “narcotics” due to their potentially harmful effect on users and society - just as was once done with alcohol.

“Narcotics” are generally defined as “a drug or substance that affects mood or behavior and is consumed for non-medical purposes”. Many of these substances – like opioids – are defined as having “numbing or paralyzing” effects on the user.

Given these definitions, a strong case can be made that social media platforms have taken center stage as the newest narcotic profoundly affecting the “mood and behavior” of a large part of the American public.

We’ve all witnessed the silence surrounding individuals, whether in groups or by themselves, transfixed by a smart phone or laptop; absorbed in electronically exchanging information- frequently with friends in the same room! Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms were all ostensibly set up to facilitate such social networking among friends and associates.

But they have clearly evolved into something far different.

For as they’ve grown, these platforms have allowed, and often encouraged, the same sort of anti-social behavior we see with instances of road rage. A driver, in the anonymity of a powerful motor vehicle, vents his/her anger through dangerous driving aimed at a perceived foe; in the process, endangering everyone around them.

In the same way, social media allows attacks from the anonymity and safe distance of an iPhone or laptop directed against another person, organization, or cause. This is done with little fear of any consequences, given their anonymity; allowing conduct we’d be unlikely to see in any face-to-face meeting.

What’s worse, we’re learning from both insiders of social media companies and from those studying them, that negative content is actively encouraged. A recent piece on 60 Minutes described how a news story about Trump’s removal of classified documents to his Florida estate got 2,000 “likes”. Meanwhile, extreme and hostile reactions to the story from both sides of the political aisle on Twitter generated from 10 to 20 times the responses.

Since social media platforms weren’t created for the public good but to attract “likes”, and the public is drawn to negative or extreme comments, platforms’ algorithms skewer towards toxic comments.

This generates two obvious and harmful results: (1) The true story frequently gets lost in the shuffle of false claims back and forth; and (2) The level of political and social discourse degenerates into a lot of factually-unmoored name calling.

Like any narcotic, the angry venting on social media can be, for some, addictive. It fuels a sense of self-righteous anger and empowerment that compensates for feelings of frustration or powerlessness. That this anger targets innocent victims – like the rantings of Alex Jones against the Sandy Hook School shooting victims – too often gets overlooked. (Although in Jones’ case, he’s now facing a $1 billion judgment for his cynical and cruel falsehoods.) Like any dangerous narcotic, this one also ultimately weakens both the user and surrounding victims.

But social media also does something even more insidious. For this narcotic – unregulated by meaningful content controls – also undermines democracy. It allows all manner of false narratives to flourish. We need look no further than Donald Trump’s incessant peddling of the false claim he won the 2020 election (that he actually lost by nearly 7 million votes) to see how this unfolds. His persistent false narrative encouraged legislative efforts across America to limit people’s right to vote, through ill-considered election restrictions and even outright voter intimidation.

Fortunately, in the recently concluded mid-term election, the public pushed back; both by voting in large numbers and rejecting many of those promoting the “Big Lie”.

Like any dangerous narcotic, social media needs controls. Given the general failure to self-police by social media companies, this will likely require reasonable federal regulatory guidelines to curb abuses.

In the meantime, each of us needs to examine how and what we let into our lives through the ubiquitous electronic devices around us. We need to do this both to better assure civil discourse remains civil; and to assure our democracy doesn’t degenerate into a playground of sore losers, scoundrels, and peddlers of falsehood.