Column: Solving the right puzzles

What is the purpose of life? That’s the kind of question philosophers, theologians, and people in trying circumstances seek to resolve.
It’s worth noting that humans are the only ones looking for an answer. Other creatures, while sharing some degree of the consciousness and range of emotion we humans experience in full, seem to get through their allotted span without such worry.
An even more basic question, "What is life?", is unanswerable. We just don’t know. We can describe it, but where it came from, how it started, why it exists — we haven’t a clue.
So, we occupy ourselves by trying to puzzle out life’s meaning and, over the centuries, have come up with a variety of explanations. Every religion can provide a plausible answer, and imaginative creation myths on the subject go back to the beginning of human self-awareness.
Amid the myths and theories, there is one purpose that can be observed in all creatures: to reproduce itself. We are aware of the overpowering power of the sex drive across the full range of living things. And right now, one of the simplest of these is giving us a huge problem.
We are currently facing an organism that relentlessly seeks to reproduce itself: the novel coronavirus. It does this by invading other living things to use their cells to multiply. We have faced similar sub-microscopic entities before, but this new one is especially troublesome.
Coronaviruses are not an unknown problem. We are hosts of four, which cause varieties of the common cold. They find a weakness in our body’s defenses, causing us to ache, cough, sneeze, and blow our noses until our T cells rally to get them under control. In some cases, the attack is strong enough to lead to pneumonia and death.
The battle is ongoing. The viruses stay with us, always probing for a weakness. We discovered the means to keep influenza from overwhelming us as it did in 1918. We use vaccines as protection, but they are not a perfect answer.
There is no final solution for influenza. Like all living things, flu viruses evolve. Since their life span is short, the pace of mutation is infinitely faster than ours and we must develop new vaccines each year in an effort to keep ahead of them. The best we can do is to keep the mortality rate as low as possible; but thousands die every year.
In contending with COVID-19, we are counting on the same technique. The problem is that we started without a proper immune defense and no national plan of action. This is a virus that has been in a battle with bats for a very long time. As COVID infected them, bats developed some resistance. Further mutations were met with new resistance, and so it went for centuries.
When COVID jumped to humans (probably through an intermediate animal) we were faced with a virus accustomed to rapid change. We are producing vaccines faster than we thought possible, only to have mutations rising up to contend with them.
With only about 14% of the population getting one shot (of two), we have a way to go. Masks and distancing will remain the principle means of defense well into next year. The difficulty is that, as more vaccines become available, the virus will continue to change, becoming more — or less — infectious or deadly in the process. Which means vaccines will have to change, too, and as quickly as possible.
It’s been a year now and we are still feeling our way in this battle; not knowing the enemy that well, not entirely sure how long-lasting or serious its effects may be.
Even as another vaccine nears certification, a variant has shown up in New York which appears to have some resistance to the ones in use.
Before there was any hope of a vaccine, doctors were trying a variety of techniques to deal with an overwhelming tide of cases. Through trial and error, treatments were developed to slow the rate of fatalities. Officials who should have been working to curb the spread of the disease were dismissive, and they never did rally the country to take simple steps to stop the spread.
Everything was centered on the promise of a vaccine, and the scientific community came through in record time. After three increasingly deadly surges of infections and half a million deaths, we are, at last, experiencing a decline in both.
Supplies of vaccine are being used up as fast as they are produced and the federal government is finally focused on getting the job done.
As we continue to contemplate the meaning of life, we are faced with managing its central fact: It blindly persists and pushes forward, ever-changing in surprising and unexpected ways. Most of these changes, from climate to COVID, arise from our carelessness and inattention.
We will never fully understand life’s meaning. Perhaps we should spend our time concentrating on the fact of its existence and our responsibility in its continuation.
