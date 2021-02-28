Column: Solving the right puzzles

With only about 14% of the population getting one shot (of two), we have a way to go. Masks and distancing will remain the principle means of defense well into next year. The difficulty is that, as more vaccines become available, the virus will continue to change, becoming more — or less — infectious or deadly in the process. Which means vaccines will have to change, too, and as quickly as possible.

It’s been a year now and we are still feeling our way in this battle; not knowing the enemy that well, not entirely sure how long-lasting or serious its effects may be.

Even as another vaccine nears certification, a variant has shown up in New York which appears to have some resistance to the ones in use.

Before there was any hope of a vaccine, doctors were trying a variety of techniques to deal with an overwhelming tide of cases. Through trial and error, treatments were developed to slow the rate of fatalities. Officials who should have been working to curb the spread of the disease were dismissive, and they never did rally the country to take simple steps to stop the spread.

Everything was centered on the promise of a vaccine, and the scientific community came through in record time. After three increasingly deadly surges of infections and half a million deaths, we are, at last, experiencing a decline in both.