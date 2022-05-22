Column: Some advice to graduates

At this time of year, as spring reawakens a sleeping earth, education conducts its last rites. Yesterday, St. Ambrose ushered its graduates into this perilous world, capping the day with a Wine Festival. Augustana grads started this morning with a Baccalaureate ceremony, to be followed by graduation at 2 p.m., ending with a senior send-off this evening at the Gerber Center.

This year’s ceremonies got their start two weeks ago when Western Illinois divided its ceremonies between Macomb and the Taxslayer Center in Moline (an increasingly popular site for both high schools and colleges). Several high school graduations next weekend will bring another school year to a close.

The constant in these final, often diverse, ceremonies is the Commencement Address. Whatever else is on the menu, you can count on some notable educator, public figure or contributor taking a final shot at giving students Something To Think About.

Back in the day when I was in the public eye like a cinder, I was occasionally asked to deliver such a speech. These were mostly at regional high schools (three times at Alleman!) and once at a small college. It was something that I found challenging. I remember that a notable national figure spoke at my college graduation, but who he was and what he said was quickly erased from my memory. That was something that plagued me every time I stood in front of students restless to get their diplomas and get to the parties: What can I say that might be worth remembering?

I tried several ideas, admonitions, and suggestions; among them:

* A diploma is not a certificate to frame and hang on the wall, but a license to use. The best analogy is to a driver's license. You go through training and pass tests in order to operate a car for the rest of your life; hopefully, with increasing skill.

In the same way, your diploma is a license to think, and read, and reason for the rest of your life. As you practice, each activity becomes simpler, more automatic. You begin to reach for a book as easily and as naturally as you reach for the ignition switch.

* School activities ought not mark the end of your involvement in society. You should become more active. We're not talking about field trips, slumber parties, and keggers any more; we're talking community service, the arts, and politics. If your strongest attachments remain centered on your school experiences, you can't grow as a human being.

* The courses you took in school do not exhaust the possibilities in life. There are things going on in the world you may never have heard of in school. Don't shut your mind when you pack away the diploma. You have just scratched the surface of life's ambiguities and its potential. A closed mind is not merely dull; it's dangerous.

* Winning isn't everything; it certainly isn't the only thing. The quality of your life depends, not on how many people you beat, but on the way you interact with them. No one gets out of this world alive and, when we die, the things that last are the mercies, the loves, the sacrifices for others. There are a number of voices around today telling you otherwise, but they are the voices of fools and hucksters.

* Finally, remember to have patience with yourself. The person hardest to accept may be you. You may disappoint others and that's hard to bear. But, when you disappoint yourself, the burden may seem beyond endurance. Laughter helps; use it often for pain.

Those are words I judged worth hearing and remembering. But I knew that we live in an advertising world where adspeech and bumpersticker slogans dominate. After several trial runs, I settled on something that might stick in one of my last speeches.

I reminded students that they had been dealing with the three R’s: reading, ’riting, and ‘rithematic. Now it was time to take on three more, The new three R’s I suggested were Reason, Religion, and Respect. Under those three headings I cobbled up some of the thoughts I cited above.

Reason: Learn to think critically; don’t swallow something that plays on your fears and anger. Be slow to jump to conclusions. Question everything that sounds too good or too pat. It usually is.

Religion: Examine the basis for your beliefs and what it asks you to actually do. It means nothing unless you put it into practice, particularly how you deal with the less fortunate or those of different faiths.

Respect: Treat everyone as your brother or sister. However we differ from one another, we are all the same. That other person deserves whatever you deserve. It begins with respecting yourself.

So, I pounded the three R’s. And I was astounded many years later when a man approached me and told me he actually remembered them.

None of these observations may be of use, but feel free to use them if you are asked to step up to the podium. If the school is a prestigious one. Each paragraph can be inflated to produce a sermon of intolerable length. If you want something even shorter than the three R’s, I can handle that, too:

Do good, avoid evil, pay cash.

Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.

