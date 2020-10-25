Column: Some good advice: Keep your reindeer handy

One might think an eagle lifting off makes a big sound, but no; very quiet, much like their little voices, unlike the James Earl Jones sounds you might expect. And then there is the turkey. A couple of weeks back I startled a wild turkey in the woods behind my place. Oh. My. Gosh. The sound of a turkey lifting off the ground is a sonic detonation. I had to stop, catch my breath, and slow my heart.

Farmers continue their days in the fields, lifting dust high into the air which, on sunny days, causes gorgeous orange sunsets as light refracts through dust particles. This season is coming to an end but we lay aside thoughts of winter because it seems too soon, too soon to receive Christmas catalogues, too soon to weather another season of decay before next spring.

The pandemic lies long and lonely out here. My family was not one for intimacy of any sort, never hugging, never kissing, so staying away from other people feels about right to me but I know others aren’t faring as well. Family physicians are recommending that families not get together for Thanksgiving or Christmas as November and December will likely mean much higher numbers of COVID-19 and, as much as we love and trust our family members, we don’t really know if they carry an infection.