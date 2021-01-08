Column: Some good news about Covid

This is the Scott County COVID-19 epidemic curve from the start last March. You see the peak in November and a steep decline that includes the post-Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks. This is while most of the United States saw and continues to endure steep increases in cases. Elsewhere, there are now widespread limitations on the ability to deliver health care that are unrecognizable to me as an American.

What changed? Our local decline precedes any reasonable expectation that the measures announced by Governor Kim Reynolds on November 16 are responsible. Also, the drop is obviously not due to immunizations starting after Christmas for a quite limited group of health care providers. We are struggling a bit at the health department to understand it but suspect it may be as simple as a literate citizenry seeing what was happening and saying, "I get it". I have walked through several Davenport retail stores in recent weeks. Virtually everyone was masked and most appeared to be trying to maintain reasonable distancing. When an infected person and their contacts are both masked, transmission of the virus is extremely difficult. We are seeing the impact of Christmas get togethers now, mostly as a stall in the decline of infections, but no definite increase (yet). If we can get to mid-month without a new spike after New Year’s Day, it bodes well for holding the curve down while we build the capacity to immunize the population over the first two quarters of 2021.