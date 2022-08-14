Column: Some limits to protesting

I have never been the sort of person to march in demonstrations carrying a sign that protests a particular issue or a course of action that has been taken. In fact, it is something that I have never done.

That having been said, I also need to say that I am a firm believer in freedom of speech, which includes peaceful demonstrations and protests. They can be, and often are, an important part of freedom of speech.

There are, however, some limits as to what it is appropriate to do when exercising this aspect of freedom of speech. Some things should be off limits, among them demonstrations in front of the homes of government officials and others who have said or done things with which one disagrees. There has recently been an example of this with those who object to the decision that the U.S. Supreme Court made with respect to abortion demonstrating in front of the homes of justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

There is a certain sanctity to people’s homes. Demonstrating in the town square is one matter – something that should be protected as a fundamental part of freedom of speech. Demonstrating in front of other people’s homes is quite another matter, something that impinges on a basic right to privacy and adversely affects the spouses and children of the government officials who are targeted.

There is a thin line between freedom of expression and harassment. Apart from a limited number of situations (such as serving in the military in a certain range of cases), freedom of expression is a fundamental right which should vigorously be defended.

Harassment is an entirely different matter. For example, when those opposed to abortion gather near abortion clinics and shout derogatory comments at those entering or leaving the clinics, that’s harassment, not freedom of speech. Freedom of speech should vigorously be defended. It is an important part of our democratic traditions. The same cannot be said about harassment, which runs counter to the basic values on which our country was founded.

Harassment is incredibly disrespectful of other people. There is no such thing as a right to harass other people.

As noted, peaceful demonstrations are an important part of freedom of speech. So also is writing letters to the editor to newspapers such as this one.

It might be added that the ultimate tool of protest is the ballot box. What recently happened in Kansas, where voters resoundingly rejected a measure that would have enabled a more restrictive approach to abortion, is democracy in action.

The failure of so many people to recognize the difference between legitimate protest and harassment (a problem that exists on both ends of the political spectrum) stems from the fact that in our polarized society today, civility is in short supply. The crux of the matter is that there are precious few people who know how to disagree with others respectfully.

There are many factors that contribute to this disastrous situation, among them schools that fail to teach students how to disagree with others respectfully and parents who set terrible examples for their children by making derogatory comments about other people. As in so many difficult and challenging situations, there is enough blame for everyone.

The simple fact of the matter is that both as individuals and as members of society, we have to do better. If the social fabric that binds us together as a society is not to be destroyed beyond repair, it is essential that we learn how to disagree with others with civility and with respect for their homes and their lives as fellow human beings.

Perhaps a place to start would be to carry cards in our wallets that say “Protest yes, harassment no.”