Column:Some seldom-noted facts about Christmas

As we pause to celebrate the holiday season, I thought I might share with you some seldom-noted facts about Christmas. The first of these is that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day. Now I know that sounds like heresy (and in the eyes of some it might be). However, facts are facts.

From the earliest days of Christianity, Easter was an important part of the church year. However, the birth of Jesus was not celebrated until the Fourth Century. By then no one knew for certain when Jesus was born.

The biblical stories about the birth of Jesus in Matthew and Luke do not indicate when Jesus was born, though there is a hint as to when it might have been in Luke 2, which makes references to shepherds “keeping watch over their flocks by night.” During the winter months, sheep were kept in pens, which tended to get rather mucky. When lambing time came, shepherds would take their flocks out to open fields, which was a far better place for ewes to give birth to their lambs. This typically happened in early spring. Thus the reference to shepherds “keeping watch over their flocks by night” suggests that Jesus might have been born in March or early April.

So how did the birth of Jesus come to be celebrated on December 25? Many scholars believe that December 25 was chosen to celebrate the birth of Jesus because late December was when Saturnalia, the merriest of all Roman holidays, was celebrated. Saturnalia featured banquets, gift giving and many other activities that folks greatly enjoyed.

Christian bishops, however, did not approve of members of their flocks trotting off to a pagan festival and decided that there needed to be a Christian festival so that Christians wouldn’t miss out on all the fun. Since no one knew the actual date of Jesus' birth, they decided to celebrate Jesus' birthday on December 25.

But in time, things got way out of hand. Fast forward to Merry Old England in the 17th Century, which got a little too merry. As recounted in “Wassail! Wassail! All Over the Town (The Gloucestershire Wassail),” wassailers would go from door to door with a bowl, hoping that whoever answered the door would fill it with wassail (a wicked mixture of hard cider, rum and other ingredients.)

As the evening progressed, wassailers would drink toasts to everyone and everything in sight, including “our horse, and . . . his right ear,” and “our cow and her long tail.`` (A bit of advice: if you get to the point of drinking a toast to your horse – or your dog or your cat – make certain that someone else has the keys to your car.)

It gets worse. One of the later verses states:

Come butler, fill us a bowl of the best

Then we’ll hope that your soul in heaven in heaven may rest

But if you should draw us a bowl of the small

Then down shall go butler, bowl and all.

The inebriated wassailers are saying to the butler that if he doesn’t give them “a bowl of the best,” they are going to flatten him, which is not a nice thing to do.

But then the Puritans came along with a solution to the problem, which as one scholar put it, descended on Merry Old England “like a cold frost.” These joyless people made it illegal to celebrate Christmas. That’s right. Illegal to celebrate Christmas.

This happened in England when Oliver Cromwell and his Puritan followers gained control of the government by beheading King Charles I in 1649. And it happened in the Massachusetts Bay Colony in 1659 when a law was passed which stated that anyone who was found observing “any such day as Christmas or the like, either by forbearing labor, feasting, or any other way ... should pay for every such offence five shillings, as a fine to the county.”

In time, there was growing sentiment to the effect that the cure might be worse than the disease. Puritan rule of England ended with the restoration of the monarchy in 1660. In 1681, the Massachusetts Bay Colony reluctantly repealed the ban on celebrating Christmas.

Does the fact that Jesus was not born on December 25 mean that we should not celebrate Christmas? Not at all. The fact that Jesus was not born on December 25 in no way diminishes the beauty of the Christmas story — the birth of Jesus in very humble surroundings, with peace and goodwill toward all people.

Should we follow the lead of the joyless Puritans and not have any Christmas parties? Not at all. Christmas parties, when done in a responsible manner, are an important part of the holiday season.

May you and your family have a wonderfully joyous holiday season!