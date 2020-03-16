Column: Some things to ponder at home

More than you want to hear about the novel coronavirus pandemic, but things that you might not have read or thought about:

As you have heard, covid-19 is not a form of the flu virus. In fact, the technical term for it is SARS-CoV-2. Yes, it’s a relative of SARS, so it packs a bigger punch than influenza.

Because it is a new form, we really don’t know much about it. We will learn as we go along, fighting it all the way, but not with anything designed to stop or mitigate it. It takes time to develop such things: about a year, and we are off to a slow start.

Ever since Jefferson, we have complained about big government. You don’t have to look very far to find someone with a complaint about a bloated bureaucracy. But there are some things that require the kind of coordinated action that only a large, experienced, long-established government can handle. This is one.

Which is why sound and fury about big government, and subsequent moves to shrink it drastically look pretty foolish now, especially the 2018 dissolution of structures designed to deal with the kind of trouble we are in now. Our current scramble to assemble such a team is not only an embarrassment, but a cautionary tale for the future.