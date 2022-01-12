Column:Sometimes, we just can't say 'no'

"Think about it. Could you possibly make a living today from your home on your own, as an Amway distributor selling laundry soap or anything else like that? So, basically these detergents and other things might be consumed by the salespeople themselves. That's right. You can't make a living."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, most people who join legitimate MLMs make little or no money. And some lose money.

In 2020, my family got scammed. The sad part is we knew we were being scammed all along and failed to stop it.

It went like this, the mother of one of our kid’s friends invited my wife, Joan, to a Touchstone Crystal party. We like the woman who invited her and our daughters are good friends. But Joan wasn’t particularly keen on the product. She’s a veterinarian and jewelry gets snagged by the paws and claws of her patients.

When she was about to attend the online party, I rolled my eyes and said, "You know you’re going to be expected to buy something. And it will be overpriced and likely something you don’t like."