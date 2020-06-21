Column: Sore losers threaten republic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD – Democracies have little tolerance for sore losers.

I remember decades ago when a candidate for Moline mayor was defeated, I called him on election night. He was angry and his words were slurred. I could hear the clink of glasses in the background.

He said Moline was an awful town and they didn’t deserve him as mayor.

I typed up the quote and sent it over to the city desk. It was spiked. No one wants to hear from a sore loser on election night.

It is never pretty.

Perhaps the most infamous sore loser speech of the 20th Century was when Richard Nixon lost the California gubernatorial race. Appearing before 100 reporters at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Nixon lashed out at the media, saying, "You don't have Nixon to kick around anymore, because, gentlemen, this is my last press conference."

Nixon , of course, went on to win the presidency in 1968.

But for the most part, losing candidates for major offices try to at least appear magnanimous. If they can’t say anything nice about their opponent, they extol the system and express their support for it.