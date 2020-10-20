Column: Spending our money wisely

There is a school of thought that views the business world as a dog-eat-dog world in which greedy people cut corners and do everything they can to make as much money as possible. While this might be true of some individuals in the world of business (including some who have received a good deal of publicity in recent years), that is not true of the entire business community.

There are many people in business – perhaps even the vast majority – who have high ethical standards. Business leaders who believe in being fair to their customers. Business leaders who believe in being fair to their employees. Business leaders who care about the environmental impact of their operations. Business leaders who care about the communities in which they have facilities. Business leaders who believe that there is far more to business than just making money.

This broader vision is reflected in the companies with which they are affiliated. Companies such as Deere & Company, Patagonia, Canon, L.L. Bean, Target and Lowe’s. These are all companies that make a difference in the lives of their neighbors, both their near neighbors and their distant neighbors in other countries in which they have operations in this era of globalization. All of these companies combine a strong commitment to quality in the products they sell with a strong commitment to social responsibility.