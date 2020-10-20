Column: Spending our money wisely

When we shop, we often look at the price and quality of the products we wish to purchase. That’s important, but that is not all that we should think about when making purchasing decisions.
My wife has a strong preference for buying locally whenever possible. She believes that we should support locally-owned businesses – businesses owned by members of our community who help make the Quad Cities what it is. She is right about that. When we needed to replace some of our kitchen appliances, we purchased them from a locally-owned appliance store, even though we could probably have gotten a lower price from one of the large chain stores that sell appliances. We have made similar decisions in other cases as well.
In some situations, of course, buying from a locally-owned retailer is not an option because in an era of large chain stores, many locally-owned mom-and-pop stores have gone out of business. However, we can still shop at local retail outlets such as Target because that at least helps provide jobs for folks in our community, rather than buy online (though during this time of crisis resulting from the coronavirus, there is a case to be made for shopping online, rather than in person.)
There is something more that we both can and should do – look at the social performance records of the companies that manufacture and/or sell the products that we might wish to purchase.
There is a school of thought that views the business world as a dog-eat-dog world in which greedy people cut corners and do everything they can to make as much money as possible. While this might be true of some individuals in the world of business (including some who have received a good deal of publicity in recent years), that is not true of the entire business community.
There are many people in business – perhaps even the vast majority – who have high ethical standards. Business leaders who believe in being fair to their customers. Business leaders who believe in being fair to their employees. Business leaders who care about the environmental impact of their operations. Business leaders who care about the communities in which they have facilities. Business leaders who believe that there is far more to business than just making money.
This broader vision is reflected in the companies with which they are affiliated. Companies such as Deere & Company, Patagonia, Canon, L.L. Bean, Target and Lowe’s. These are all companies that make a difference in the lives of their neighbors, both their near neighbors and their distant neighbors in other countries in which they have operations in this era of globalization. All of these companies combine a strong commitment to quality in the products they sell with a strong commitment to social responsibility.
These companies all have a broader vision of the business of business, a broader vision that is reflected in the philanthropic contributions they make to improve the lives of their near and distant neighbors, their commitment to environmental preservation, their use of supplier codes of conducts to regulate what their suppliers do (something that Target does exceptionally well), and much more.
All of the companies listed above are on my preferred shopping list when local options are not available. When I needed a tractor for our place in Montana, I only looked at John Deere tractors (and bought a John Deere tractor that I love.) The camera equipment I purchased when I entered the age of digital photography is all Canon equipment. My daughter, who is a huge fan of Patagonia, knows that I love receiving Patagonia sweaters and shirts as birthday and Christmas presents. When shopping for clothing, the first place I usually head is Target.
Could I save money by shopping at companies and retail outlets that are not on my list of preferred options? Probably so. When shopping for a tractor for our place in Montana, I probably could have saved money by buying a tractor of lesser quality imported from another country. I didn’t check that out, however, because I like very much John Deere’s commitment to high quality and social responsibility.
The bottom line in all of this is that it is not all about money. There are factors other than the price tag that we ought to consider when making purchasing decisions.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.
